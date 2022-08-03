Students who completed the 12-month program and their respective hometowns include (first row, from left) Brianna Young of Louisville, Anh Nguyen of Union, Maggie Mann of Decatur, Makayla Wash of Newton, and Taylor Cochran of Decatur; (second row, from left) Allison Lepard of Sebastopol, Hannah Myers of Brandon, Kaitlyn Irwin of Decatur, Asten Russell of Little Rock, Karise Parkman of Lake, and Kelsey Pegram of Union; and (back row, from left) Kayleigh Long of Philadelphia, Sanaa Merrell of Philadelphia, Asheley Clark of Forest, Cherie Stewart of Carthage, and Kadyn Townsend of Meridian. Cochran was selected Cosmetology Student of the Year and gave the address to graduates.