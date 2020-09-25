Blair Boatner receives her grab-and-go lunch in the lunchroom.
Sean Rowzee receives his grab-and-go lunch in the lunchroom.
“P” is for pirates! Kindergarteners in Madison Mann’s class at Newton County Elementary School dressed the part and went on a campus treasure hunt, learning the importance of reading a map and following directions. NCES teacher’s assistant Nancy Dean reminds Jacob Harris, Toni Campbell Clanton and LaKatelynn Lewis of their location and challenges them with the next clue to find the treasure.
NCES counselor Christi Gregory introduces the right to vote in Newton County Elementary School talented and gifted classes this week.
Seventh graders Laura Leigh Eady (center) and Anna Leigh Clark stop by the Newton County Middle School TAG Club walk-thru orientation during lunch. Melisa Hill is the NCMS TAG Club sponsor for seventh and eighth grade gifted students.
Newton County High School senior TAG Club member, Hayley Loper, won first place at the GFWC-MFWC State Art Competition 2020 this spring in the youth art, Class C-Division V high school category. Felicia Smith, the Decatur Women’s Progressive Club (DWPC) 2019-2020 art chairman, presented Loper with a monetary gift on behalf of the DWPC as well as her award winning piece and ribbon r...
