The Newton County Elementary School First Grade Principal’s List honorees for the 2021-22 school year include the following:

Pictured are: front row from left: Lila Bennett, Brantley Joyner, Grey Tune, Cullen Gipson, Oliver Johnson, Daley Agent, Kade Harris, Tynleigh Bowen, Elle May, and Henlee Kayt Moore; second row from left: Mati Kate Stratton, Poppy Pearson, Hanna Ballard, Cooper Lofton, Skylar Grace Hill, Brooklyn Griffin, Laton Mayeaux, Paisley Maxwell, Zoe Sheehan, Sawyer Thrash, and Lewis Henry Thompson; third row from left: Rebel Reese, Ejuene Murrell, Breeze Nichols, Landi Mcswain, Nilan Hunter, Xander Lashley, Andee Ellingburg, Oliver Massey, Caleb Melton, Uriah Culpepper, Tillman Tune, and Noah Ward; back row from left: Sydney Robbins, Azavier Young, Connor Clanton, Owen Joiner, Jewel Posey, Eliza Amis, Anesia Hardy, Damani Amos, Halli Kate McDonald, Briggs Henderson, Gunner Spangler, Gabe Way, Tristan Mack, and Cami Rowell. Also recognized: Cruz Killen.