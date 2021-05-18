These Newton County Elementary Talented and Gifted students placed in the 2021 East Central Talented and Gifted Creative Writing Competition and were awarded their certificates recently front row from left: Makinley Burton, Loper Bounds, Lilly Tucker, Hayes Holliman, Kaybre Powell, Calhoun Farmer, Reeves Munn, and Rhyder Gunasekara; second row from left: Isabelle Tran, Tinley May, Pierce Allen Gilbert, Karmyn Butler, Baylee Walker, Hallie Rose Harmon, Seth Hollingsworth, and Bryce Hughes. Melisa Hill and Chris Whittle are the teachers of these TAG students.