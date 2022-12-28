The Newton County basketball teams only played one game last week and swept Class 1A Sebastopol

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 22-2 lead and cruised to a 58-24 win over the Lady Bobcats.

The Cougars used a balanced scoring attack with five players in double figures to take a 74-62 win over the Bobcats.

Both Newton County teams will return to play this week as they travel to Philadelphia to play in the Neshoba Central Shootout on Thursday and Friday. The Newton County girls will play Forest at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday while the boys will play the Bearcats at 3 p.m.

On Friday, Newton County will take on Neshoba Central starting at 6 p.m. while the boys will follow at 7:30 p.m.

County girls 58, Sebastopol 24

The Lady Cougars dominated the first period and cruised to a 34-point win over the Lady Bobcats.

Newton County jumped out to a 22-2 lead in the first period and then outscored Sebastopol 15-6 in the second to lead 37-8 at the half. County then outscored Sebastopol 10-5 in the third to stretch the lead to 47-13 going to the fourth where each team scored 11 points.

Kelcei Thomas led Newton County with 16 points while Dazzle Tubby had nine points. Ariel Hurst had eight points while Shae Jimmie and Zahayliah Bell each had six points apiece.

Takayla William led Sebastopol with six points while Ireland Perry added five points.

County boys 74, Sebastopol 62

The Cougars overcame a first-half deficit and pulled away in the second half to take a 12-point win over the Bobcats on Tuesday.

Sebastopol led 17-15 at the end of the first period and then outscored Newton County 20-14 in the second period to lead 37-29 at the half. But Newton County then bounced back and outscored Sebastopol 21-8 in the second and 24-17 in the fourth to take the win.

Keaton Gray led a balanced scoring attack for newton County with 16 points while Dasan King had 13 points. Jaylin Torgerson, Sebastian Johnson and Dresen Jimmie each had 10 points apiece while Zarius Johnson had seven points.

Kari Michaels led Sebastopol with 17 points while Jaylin Hughes had 16 points. Luke McGarrity had 12 points while Hayden Moorehead added seven points.