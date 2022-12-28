It was a tough week for the Sebastopol basketball teams.

Sebastopol was swept by Newton County on Tuesday as the Lady Bobcats lost 58-24 and the Bobcats lost 74-62.

On Thursday, Scott Central took two wins as the Lady Bobcats lost 53-42 and the Bobcats fell 62-51.

Sebastopol will return to play on Thursday when they travel to Union. After the Christmas break, Sebastopol will open district play on Tuesday, Jan. 3 against Ethel. And then both teams will play in the Scott County Tournament at the end of that first week of January.

Scott Central boys 62, Sebastopol 51

The Rebels used strong finished in each half to take an 11-point win over the Bobcats on Thursday.

Sebastopol held a slim 11-9 lead at the end of the first period before Scott Central outscored them 23-17 in the second for a 32-27 halftime lead. Sebastopol then outscored Scott Central 10-7 in the third to cut the score to 39-27 heading to the fourth. Scott Central then outscored Sebastopol 23-14 in the fourth to take the win.

Kari Michaels led Sebastopol with 12 points while Jaylin Hughes had 11 points. Kenyon White had 10 points while Luke McGarrity added nine points.

Scott Central girls 53, Sebastopol 42

The Lady Rebels started strong in each half and took a tough 11-point win over the Lady Bobcats.

Scott Central led 8-2 at the end of the first period before Sebastopol outscored the Lady Rebels 13-10 in the second to cut the lead to 18-15 at the half. Scott Central then pulled away in the third and outscored Sebastopol 19-9 in the third to lead 37-24 going to the fourth. Sebastopol took the fourth 18-16 for the final margin.

Takayla Williams led Sebastopol with 23 points while Cerise Magculang had six points and Georgi Gunn added five points.