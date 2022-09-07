﻿Facing the No. 1 team in Class 3A, Newton County coach Bobby Bass knew the Cougars would have to play an almost perfect game to come out with a win.

A couple of early mistakes cost the Cougars as Raleigh built a 27-7 halftime lead and ran away to a 46-21 win on Friday night.

Newton County, now 0-2 on the season, will travel to unbeaten Scott Central on Friday night.

Bass said it was a game that could have been much closer than the final score.

“We beat ourselves, they didn’t beat us,” Bass said. “I told our kids, we are making so many mental mistakes and until we get that fixed, we are going to struggle. We aren’t a bad football team. We should have been ahead or tied at the half with the No. 1 team in Class 3A. But we are making too many mistakes. Instead of finding a way to win, we found a way to lose.”

The Cougars got the ball to start the game and marched down the field as they put together an eight-play, 54-yard drive and found the end zone as Tylan McNichols scored on a 5-yard run with 8:25 left in the first quarter. Cade Mangum hit the PAT and County led 7-0.

The Cougars got a stop on their first defensive possession but gave the ball right back after muffing the Raleigh punt. Raleigh took advantage of the miscue and scored three plays later on a 4-yard run. The PAT was good, and County led 7-7.

The Cougars responded with another good drive and dropped an apparent touchdown eight plays in. On the next play, Grey Hale threw an interception that was returned 62 yards for a touchdown. The try for two was good and Raleigh led 15-7.

“We had chances there and two mistakes that really hurt us,” Bass said. “We got a stop to on their first drive and gave them the ball right back. Then we have a good play call on offense and drop a touchdown pass. Then we throw a pick 6 on the next play. I told the kids before the game that we will have some players that will embrace the moment and some that the moment will be too big for.”

After a three and out by the County offense, Raleigh scored midway through the second to extend the lead to 21-7. The Cougars put together another good drive before the half but threw an interception as time expired that Raleigh returned 85 yards for a touchdown to lead 27-7 at the half.

Raleigh got the ball to start the second half and put together a 12-play drive before Cade Clark forced a fumble and McNichols scooped it up and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown. Mangum hit the PAT and Raleigh led 27-14.

The Lions then got in gear on offense as they went 56 yards in seven plays and scored on a 2-yard run to go up 33-14 with 2:02 left in the third.

After a County punt, Raleigh then ripped off an 85-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left win the third to go up 40-14. The Lions added an 8-yard run early in the fourth to go ahead 46-14.

County’s last score capped off a nine-play, 60-yard drive as L.T. Philips scored on an 18-yard run with 6:29 left in the game. Mangum’s PAT provided the final margin of 46-21.

The Cougars had 268 yards of total offense with a balanced attack of 138 yards passing and 130 rushing. Hale was 12-of-17 passing for 108 yards but also threw two interceptions. Kimari Brown had five catches for 50 yards while Tylan McNichols had 47 yards on four catches. L.T. Phillips led the rushing attack with 77 yards on 19 carries.

Charlie Hollingsworth led the County defense with six tackles while Cooper Johnson and Bobby Little each had five tackles apiece. Caleb Parkman, Bryon Pruitt and Cade Clark each had four tackles apiece while Grey Hale, Cody Buffington and Caleb Davis each had three tackles apiece.