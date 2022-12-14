The Newton boys picked up two wins last week behind the hot shooting of Craig Craft while the Lady Tigers went winless.

Newton beat Leake Central 74-67 in overtime and then took a 65-50 win over Northeast Jones. The Lady Tigers lost 62-35 to Leake Central.

Newton will host Southeast Lauderdale on Tuesday and then play at Bay Springs on Friday.

Newton boys 74, Leake Central 67

The Tigers needed overtime and some hot shooting from Craig Craft to take a seven-point win over the Gators.

Leake Central led 17-14 at the end of the first and 32-28 at the half. Each team scored 17 points in the third period before Newton took the fourth period 16-12 to send the game into overtime. Newton then outscored Leake Central 13-6.

Craft led the Tigers with 23 points with seven 3-pointers. DeTraun Brown had 11 points while Tyreke Snow and Tavion White each had 10 points apiece.

Leake Central girls 62, Newton 35

The Lady Gators outscored the Lady Tigers in every period and took a 27-point win.

Leake jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first period and outscored Newton 20-16 in the second to lead 37-22 at the half. Leake then outscored Newton 11-5 in the third and 14-8 in the fourth.

Sommer Jordan led Newton with 10 points while Sasha Harris had six points.

Newton boys 65, Northeast Jones 50

Newton used a strong second period and took a 15-point win over Northeast Jones on Saturday at Meridian.

Northeast led 12-11 at the end of the first before Newton used an 18-8 advantage to take a 29-20 lead into the half. Newton then outscored Northeast 24-21 in the third and 12-9 in the fourth to extend the lead and take the win.

Craig Craft led Newton with 24 points while Tyreke Snow had 18 points. Dylan Chapman and Emmanuel Robinson each had six points apiece.