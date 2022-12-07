The Newton County boys’ soccer team struggled with goals earlier this season against powerhouses Clinton and Stone County.

But the Cougars took out their scoring frustration on Choctaw Central with a 7-0 win last week and finished with a 3-2 win over defending 4A north state champion Ripley.

Newton County will now travel to Northeast Lauderdale on Tuesday and to Louisville on Thursday in a pair of division games.

County boys 7, Choctaw Central 0

The Cougars beat the Warriors by the mercy rule last week.

Cade Mangum had a huge game with three goals. Cade Cooley and Collier Mangum scored the first two goals while Cole Padlock had an assist. Cade Mangum then scored his first goal and Cooley then scored on a Cade Magnum assist to give County a 4-0 lead. Cade Mangum then scored back-to-back goals and Jayden Butler gave County its last score while Padlock and Carson Chaney also had assists.

Newton County 3, Ripley 2

The Cougars took a tough one-goal victory over Ripley on Saturday at East Central.

“The boys have clicked on offense at just the right time,” head coach Will Thompson said. “We scored 10 goals in two games this week with a lot of different goal scorers. I’m especially proud of the win vs Ripley. We have had to face them in the playoffs the last three years. They have a very good team. Overall, our record is now 2-2 with them.”

Cade Mangum scored the first goal for County on a solo run from the half line. The next goal came from Holdyn McConnell who scored on a corner kick from Brian Sanchez. The final goal came from Mangum on a free kick.

Clinton 3, Newton County 0

The Cougars fell to the defending Class 6A champions after holding them scoreless for the first 54 minutes of the game.

Stone County 2, Newton County 1

The Cougars dropped another tight contest to Stone County earlier this season.

Cole Tadlock scored County’s only goal in the loss on a direct free kick from 45 yards out.

“The boys’ team is playing some outstanding defense right now,” Thompson said. “We are looking to iron out a few kinks on offense and hopefully start to score more goals as we look to start division play.”