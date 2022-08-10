﻿It wasn’t exactly a smooth week for the Newton County football team.

But coach Bobby Bass said it wasn’t a bad week.

“We have got three out with the flue and battling some sickness so that kind of hit us this week,” Bass said. “Those three kids are starters so that kind of hurt. We are just kind of mixing and matching until those guys get back. But overall, I thought we had a good week. Watching film, I see a lot of young mistakes and some things that we should be able to fix for sure. It was just a lot of inexperienced mistakes.”

Bass said despite the mistakes, he saw some good things.

“As far as effort, it’s been great,” Bass said. “Kids are playing hard for the most part. We’ve got one or two that could lose their position because of their effort. We have got some young kids that are pushing for playing time and that’s always good. This was a much-needed scrimmage for us. We had officials there and were able to work with them.”

The Cougars scrimmaged on Saturday morning where Bass said the offense had a good day.

“I thought the offense did really well today and they got us,” Bass said of his defense. “I didn’t have all of my defense. But at the same time, they made some plays and we made some mistakes that they capitalized on. That was encouraging to see the offense taking advantage of mistakes. The defense gave up a couple of deep balls that we shouldn’t have.”

The Cougars will take on Lake this Friday in a two-quarter scrimmage. The game is set for Lake but Bass said it could end up at East Central Community College.

“We are both very young,” Bass said. “We played them in 7-on-7 this summer so we are very familiar with each other. We are young and I think they are pretty young as well.”

Newton County will open the regular season at rival West Lauderdale.

﻿2022 NCHS Football Schedule

Date Opponent

Aug. 19 at Lake (jamboree)

Aug. 26 at West Lauderdale

Sept. 2 Raleigh

Sept. 9 at Scott Central

Sept. 16 Union

Sept. 23 at Sumrall

Sept. 30 Richland

Oct. 7 at Mendenhall

Oct. 14 Northeast Jones

Oct. 21 at Quitman

Oct. 28 Open