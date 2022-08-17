It was a rough week for the Newton County Academy softball team but one which ended up on a positive note.

The Lady Generals opened the week with losses to Class 5A schools East Rankin, 4-0, and Leake Academy 11-1. On Saturday, NCA played in the Tri-County Tournament and lost 5-1 to Bayou, tied Simpson 5-5 before beating Central Hinds 15-0.

NCA 15, Central Hinds 0

The Lady Generals took advantage of eight errors and four walks as they took a three-inning, run-rule win over the Lady Cougars on Saturday. NCA scored five runs in the first and 10 in the third to take the win. NCA outhit Central Hinds 9-1 in the contest. Adriane Luke was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs while Addison Mathis was 2-for-4. Lilly Hollingsworth and Jamie Stamper also doubled for NCA. Hollingsworth started in the circle and pitched all three innings, giving up just one hit while striking out four.

NCA 5, Simpson 5

The Lady Generals banged out 10 hits and tied with the Lady Cougars at the Tri-County Tournament. NCA scored two in the third and fifth and one in the fourth. Simpson scored five in the fourth. NCA had 10 hits in the contests. Addie Bergeron was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Lilly Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Sydnee Cosgrove also doubled and had an RBI. Hollingsworth pitched all four innings and gave up five unearned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.

Bayou 5, NCA 1

The Lady Generals took an early lead but the Lady Colts used a five-run third to take a time-limit win on Saturday. NCA scored its lone run in the first inning. NCA outhit Bayou 4-3 as Macie Woodham, Adriane Luke, Kelsey Tibbetts and Addison Mathis each singled. Sydnee Cosgrove started in the circle and pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on three hits and three walks while Lilly Hollingsworth pitched the last 2/3 of an inning.

Leake 11, NCA 1

The Lady Rebels used a pair of five-run innings and took a run-rule win over the Lady Generals on Thursday. Leake scored one in the second and five in the fourth and fifth. NCA scored one in the fifth. NCA had six hits in the contest. Maggie Vance was 2-for-2 and scored a run while Cayden Alexander, Lilly Hollingsworth, Sydnee Cosgrove and Macie Woodham each scored. Cosgrove started in the circle and pitched four innings and gave up six runs on nine hits and two walks. Hollingsworth pitch the last inning and gave up five unearned runs.

East Rankin 4, NCA 0

The Lady Generals only had two hits as the Lady Patriots took a shutout win on Tuesday.East Rankin scored one in the second, two in the third and one in the sixth. East Rankin outhit NCA 11-2 in the contest. Sydnee Cosgrove tripled and Adriane Luke had a single. Lilly Hollingsworth pitched four innings and gave up three runs on six hits while Cosgrove pitched the last two innings and gave up one run on five hits.