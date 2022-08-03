﻿In a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Custom Paving of Lake won the bid for the hauling and laying of asphalt on county roads.

The bid price was $42 per ton for 10 tons, $41 for 10 to 20 tons, and $40 per ton for more than 20 tons.

After an executive session to discuss personnel matters, the board came back and approved a cap of $7,500 for mileage reimbursement for constables Mark Spence and Donnie Collins.

In other action, the board approved:

• Mazda van owned by county declared for surplus and posted for sale

• Motion to participate in the opioid class action lawsuit settlement negotiated by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch

• The equalization hearing for the personal and real property tax rolls for 2022 was opened and closed without public comment.

• Approval of minutes for July 5 meeting which included a statement on delinquent justice court fines collected for May 21 to June 20. The court collected $1,292.57. American Municipal Services settled $2,119.37 for the same period. A total of 328 new cases were opened with fines in the amount of $98,215.75 levied with $1,347.75 collected on those cases. There were 56 dismissals.

•Approved emergency purchase of 2018 T370 Kenworth truck with 118,000 miles.