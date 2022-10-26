After torrential rains in late August caused flash flooding throughout Newton County, the Newton County Board of Supervisors began to receive calls from homeowners requesting the supervisors for help in alleviating the flooding. During Thursday’s meeting the board learned solutions will not be fast or cheap.

During the regular September meetings of the board supervisors discussed what could be done to help residents with flooding. Two obstacles keeping supervisors from rendering aid were cited in those meetings – state law and federal regulations. State law prohibits supervisors from doing work on private property and federal and state laws governing environmental property can also impact or outright prohibit dredging projects. With those things in mind, the board sought advice from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative Bailey Crane last Thursday during the board’s regular meeting.

Crane told the board that the size of the project would determine how much assistance could be expected from the Corps and the federal government. Crane advised the board that if the county could provide them with a letter requesting a partnership with the Corps that would start the process which would include a visit by engineers who would provide a very broad description of the problem and possible solutions.

Crane advised that most small projects in which they might partner with the county were rarely fully funded by the federal government and could take as much as two years to go from planning to actual work starting.

Board president Joe Alexander said, “We understand what the law is, but we understand what the problem is also. So we wanted to meet with y’all and see what the relief would be – if y’all can offer any relief- to help get this straight. We don’t have half a million dollars to throw at it either.”

Since large projects are usually the only ones that get full federal funding, those projects take the most time to get started. Crane also advised the board that studies by the Corps were on a 50/50 cost share, and any study would probably cost the county about $300,000. A study by the Corps would offer a solution, design, and recommendation for construction. The cost of construction would then be shared on a 65/35 basis with the county being responsible for 35 percent of the cost.

“The big misconception is that when we do a feasibility/cost share agreement or project partnership agreement it is an agreement that we’re going to do this study,” Crane said. “But the reality of the situation is that either party can walk away from those at any time and that happens all the time when situations change,” Crane said.

“We’ve got to do something,” Alexander said. “But it’s illegal for us to do something. I don’t know what to do.”

Ultimately, the board decided to have County Attorney Jason Mangum to send a letter of interest to the Corps seeking a possible partnership to complete a study. Crane said the Corps could then come and look at the area and give a price for the study. The actual cost of the project would come after the study was completed.

Godwin asked what would happen if the board could not afford the cost of the project. Crane said there was the ability to modify the plan with the approval of the Corps.

“The worst thing that could happen is that we come back and say we don’t think our program is going to work for this specific problem,” Crane said. “The best thing that could happen is that we say we think you have something here. It will roughly cost about this much. Do you guys want to carry it forward?”

In other business the board:

deferred action on the approval of a health insurance plan for county employees until next month because the quote had not been finalized

received an update from Weems Mental Health representatives regarding services provided by the agency which offers outpatient services throughout the county, in school programs, and an inpatient service in Newton.

authorized Sheriff Joedy Pennington to dispose of a surplus 2002 Ford Crown Victoria through an auction company

authorized yearly major maintenance accounts for county fire departments in the amount of $24,000 per year.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, November 7 at 10 a.m.