If the American Dream is to own a business, employ your children, and pursue your creative passion all at the same time, then Jennifer Thames of Jennifer Thames Originals has been living the dream for more than 10 years.

For 23 years Thames pursued her passion for art by teaching in the classroom and serving as an art therapist, but around 2005 she found a new passion when her oldest daughter Kirby Thames Anthony fell in love with a line of jewelry by Emily Ray that featured crystals that were pricey for a middle schooler to wear. As the story goes Thames went out and bought some crystals, made some jewelry for Kirby, and found out that jewelry was an expression of her creativity. Not only was jewelry a form of art, though. It was also marketable. As Anthony wore her mother’s creations, friends and family began to ask for their own creations. Then Thames’s passion for art turned into a business that now employs both her daughters and six part-time workers in the basement of Thames’s home.

While Thames creates her original jewelry designs for rings, necklaces, and earrings, Anthony serves as the face of the company as a marketer extraordinaire going everywhere from local stores to national markets to sell the JTO line. Recently, Thames youngest daughter Olivia Thames Palmer has joined the company as a media consultant. In the early days, however, Anthony and Palmer and their brother Wilkes helped do everything from oxidize jewelry to punch cards for earring holders.

In 2010, as the business grew, Thames line was popular enough to establish permanent showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and Los Angeles. That’s when things exploded, Anthony said.

“I was teaching all day and going home at night and filling orders for stores by myself,” Thames said. “Then I would go and mail packages on my lunch break. Then I started hiring high school girls to come in and work after I got home from teaching.

“She was working herself to death, but business was great,” Anthony said. “I was at Ole Miss at the time, and I was planning to do graphic design and move off somewhere,” Anthony said. “But, she told me that she really wanted my help and wanted me to move back. It worked out well, and I’ve been with her ever since, and I’m 31,” Anthony said.

Currently the Thames company wholesales Thames’ original jewelry line to about 150 stores around the country, but at one time the small Union based company was supplying more than 800 stores. Thames said it was at that point she felt that her ability to spend time creating was being compromised by the time it took for “paperwork” and the high volume demand.

“It had gotten out of hand,” Thames said. “I didn’t feel like I was in control any more. I felt like the showroom was controlling what I did, and I wasn’t able to create. They were telling me what to do and how to do it. That was not what I wanted.”

At that time Thames said she made the decision that bigger was not better. Thames said she now has more time to concentrate on her designs while Anthony, who has created some jewelry items too, goes on the road to market their product. The roles suit them both and show in their work harmony.

“We enjoy what we do,” Thames said. “We enjoy getting to know our customers and working together. We’re friends as well as family. We know each other so well we can finish one another’s sentences.”

And even when they don’t agree on choices of material or designs, Anthony said their relationship remains close and the differences make the line better.

“We spend every day together,” Anthony said. “We live two streets apart. It does really work well for us to work together. We represent two different generations.”

Despite offers to sell her line to mass marketers, Thames and Anthony say they want to continue living the American dream by selling to wholesalers and retailers who carry the JTO line and doing a limited business with loyal local customers who have been with them since the beginning.

“Because of the backbone of Newton County and her connections in Newton County and all of these supporters who wanted to see her succeed, she (Thames) is able to employ her daughters and some local part-time help,” Anthony said.

Locally JTO can be found at The Rustic Flair and Astoria in Union, Brae Brae’s in Decatur and Dezignz by Nikki in Newton.