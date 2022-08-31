﻿Eighth District Circuit Court Judge Mark Duncan denied a change of venue request made by capital murder defendant Carlos Roncali during the August term of court.

Roncali is charged with the capital murder of his wife Marian Roncali on September 6, 2020. His parents James and Sherry Roncali are charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder.

Marian Roncali, age 44 at the time of her death, was found by the Newton County Sheriff’s office in the couple’s home on Sept. 6, 2020. Her husband, Carlos Roncali, 46, was arrested that night and charged with kidnapping and capital murder. His bond was denied, and his case was already remanded to the grand jury after a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17, 2020.

Originally the case was set for trial in the December 2021 term of court but was postponed until April at which time Roncali, represented by the Brame Law Firm, petitioned the court for a change of venue citing numerous cases of pre-trial publicity of the case in various media outlets. The motion cited various news articles, television newscasts and a Facebook post as evidence that Carlos Roncali could not receive a fair trial.

Two sworn affidavits by Stanley Lee Rock and Faye Rock were also presented in support of the change of venue motion. In their affidavits both claimed to have known both Carlos and Marian for eight years and that they had heard the case discussed widely throughout the county. The petition also cited that a fair trial was not possible because of Marian and her parents, Kenneth and Beth Chaney, being “well-known, well-liked and well-regarded” members of the community through their work and church affiliations.

Eighth Circuit District Attorney Steven Kilgore said there had been some delays in the proceedings due to the illness of Carlos Roncali’s attorney, but he did expect a status hearing on the case in November.

“At this time we’re stilling what we need to get ready to present our case,” Kilgore said. “The State is ready to go.”