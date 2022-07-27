The following are 911 calls reported for June 9-15 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (16)
911 Repeat Call (2)
911 Transfer (10)
Alarm Fire (3)
Alarm Burglary (9)
Alarm Medical (6)
Animal Call (9)
Burglary/Robbery (2)
Call For An Officer (10)
Controlled Burn (2)
Disturbance (10)
Domestic (1)
Escort (3)
Fire Mutual Aid (1)
Pole on fire (1)
Fire Spill of Cargo (1)
Wildland Fire (3)
Abdominal Pain (5)
Altered Level of Consciousness (6)
Bleeding (5)
Breathing Difficulty (14)
Burn Injury (1)
Cardiac Issues (9)
General Cold Like Symptoms (6)
Diabetic Issues (3)
Fall Injury (9)
General Medical (23)
Lifting Assistance (5)
Overdose (2)
Psychiatric Issues (3)
Seizure (2)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (5)
Medical Transfer (7)
Unknown Medical (2)
Medical Unresponsive (6)
MVA With Injuries (6)
MVA With No Injuries (3)
Noise Complaint (3)
On Minor Detail (22)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (2)
Reckless Driver (5)
Repossess of Property (2)
Report (9)
Retrieving Item (1)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (8)
Road Hazard (2)
Serving Papers (1)
Shots Fired (2)
Speaking With Subject (12)
Stand By For Aircare (1)
Stolen Items (2)
Stranded Motorist (3)
Suspicious Activity (14)
Traffic Stops (94)
Transport Subject (7)
Tree in Roadway (6)
Tree On Power Line (2)
Triple I/NCIC Entry (1)
Vandalism (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (2)
Disabled Vehicle (2)
Welfare Check (3)
Total: 419