A small group of citizens and veterans gathered at the Newton County Veterans Cemetery on Monday for a Memorial Day Ceremony.

Retired Brigadier General of the Army National Guard and former Newton County Superintendent of Education Billy Pierce was the guest speaker for the event.

Pierce was quick to remind everyone in attendance that they were in a special place.

“As God told Moses, you are standing on holy ground,” Pierce said. “You are standing on sacred ground here today and we need to remember that. Today is set aside to honor men and women of the armed forces of the United States who gave the ultimate sacrifice, who gave their lives while defending this great nation. It’s not just a holiday to begin the summer, this is a day to remember those who paid the price for the freedom that we enjoy.”

After serving for 36 years, Pierce said he would gladly put the uniform back on today and reminded everyone there about the freedoms we enjoy today.

“For almost 400 years, men and women have answered the call to defend this great nation,” Pierce said. “Our freedom has never been free and it comes with a price. We enjoy the freedom we have today because of those who wear the uniform. It’s the soldier to takes up arms and leaves family behind to take up arms and defend our country and defend our way of life and defend us from the enemy who seeks to destroy and take our liberty away.”

Pierce also reminded the group of who has given us the freedoms we enjoy today.

“As you think about the soldiers who are here on this hallowed grounds, I want you to remember this,” Pierce said. “It’s the soldier, not the reporter who has given us freedom of press. It’s the solider, not the poet who has given us freedom of speech. it’s the solider, not the campus organizer who has given us the freedom to demonstrate. It’s the solider who salutes the flag who serves beneath the flag and whose coffin is draped by the flag who allows the protester to burn the flag. When we as a nation start forgetting where our freedom came from, then we turn into a lawless nation. I would challenge you to bring your children and grandchildren to these cemeteries to see these head stones and let them see what freedom is all about it.”

Winstead honored

While the crowd gathered was there to honor the fallen veterans, it was also a chance to honor one of Newton County’s own.

Jack Winstead was inducted into the cemetery’s Ring of Honor for his “tireless dedication and service to the veterans of Mississippi.”

Winstead had a vital part in helping bring the veteran’s cemetery to Newton and joins the Ring of Honor along with Randy Reeves.

“When we started this about 12 years ago, I was asked to help find a plot of land,” Winstead said. “We went to work on it and had a lot of help and were able to secure the property and its history now. We have over 800 burials here now and have opened the cemetery in Kilmicheal which serves North Mississippi. My thing is, our veterans and their families are due whatever we can do for them.”

It was Winstead, along with core group featuring Bill Freeman, Terry C. Burton, Melvin Tingle, Butch Smith and Billy Pierce, who helped make the cemetery a reality in Newton. When asked about the facility today, Winstead was moved to tears.

“When I first knew this, it was a research facility for agriculture and had been here many times and never would have dreamed that we would have had this kind of facility,” Winstead said. “This is the greatest use for this land. As the president of Mississippi State, Dr. Foglesong told me when we asked him, he said ‘If y’all want it, we will support you.” This is the best use we could make of this land is to bury our veterans and their families here.”

After Pierce gave his comments, Winstead was surprised with a plaque at the cemetery.

“I had no idea they were going to do this,” Winstead said. “Due to a number of reasons, I didn’t even know if I was going to come or not. I had alerted my friend Bill Freeman to officially represent us and I had no idea they were going to do this. What an honor. We have had a lot of good support here. This community has supported us and now it’s getting to where we are getting state-wide support. We are now supporting the four VA homes now. Most of the early money we raised was from East Central Mississippi. But we are getting good support from around the state as we continue to do things for veterans and their families.”

Pierce said there were several key players who helped make the veteran’s cemetery a reality but Winstead played a key role.

“Bill Freeman, Jack Winstead, myself, Melvin Tingle and Butch Smith worked hard to get this here in Newton County,” Pierce said. “We had a little help from Mike McGreavy because he was at the right place at the right time at Mississippi State. And then Jack went on to form the friends of the veterans and Jack just never stops doing good stuff, that’s just the way he is. He is always doing something good for people and he did something good for the veterans here.”

Winstead’s contributions are certainly not lost on Mark Smith, the interim Executive Director of the Mississippi Veteran’s Affairs Board.

“The circle of honor is there to honor the people who have supported this entity,” Smith said. “Mr. Jack was part of the initial group that supported us. And we like to honor those people who have dedicated their lives to honoring our fallen soldiers. He has raised so much money. We just recently completed building two new pavilions at two of our nursing homes for our veterans so they can go outside. They just continually raise money and give us money to support the veterans. It’s a very deserving honor and should have happened years ago.”