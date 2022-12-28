Mary Ann Bond, featured in this column a couple weeks ago, is the mother of an outstanding teacher and coach at Newton County High School. Chadwick Davis Bond was born on September 11, 1972, to Charles Davis and Mary Ann Bufkin Bond. He played basketball, baseball, and football in high school, but he told me, “The main really important thing I learned in school was to read, so I was self-taught in a lot of areas.” After being honored with the title of Mr. Hickory High School, Chad graduated from HHS in 1990, in the last graduating class there, at the tender young age of 17.

Not feeling comfortable, after one year at Mississippi College, he decided to come home. He attended Meridian Community College two years, working part-time “vampire hours” at the UPS loading docks. Chad said, “I grew up because of that experience. The holiday season was rough. One morning around 3 A.M., with sleet blowing into the door of the truck, the supervisor was screaming at me. I went home and told my mom, ‘I’m going to go to State and I’ll be home when I finish.’” Having taken some classes at the Mississippi State University branch in Meridian at night while working for UPS, he attended in Starkville and was awarded his B.A. in History in 1995. Coach Bond earned his Master’s degree in Military History from MSU in 2005, by way of a grant, with other teachers, through a two-year fast-track course.

He actually began teaching Special Education, with an emergency certificate, in the fall of 1995, at the new Newton County High School. He began coaching right away, with Mr. Rodney Tadlock, the principal, telling him he was going to coach tennis, when he had only “played tennis for fun a little bit” in college. Chad told me, “At one time I wanted to coach football and baseball.”

In those first years, he did help coach softball and kept books for basketball, coached tennis, and later became girls’ soccer coach. In fact, he remembers the first time he ever saw his wife Jennifer, when she was keeping books for West Lauderdale and he was official scorekeeper for the tournament. Several years passed before they really met to become friends. Her mother, Dr. Beth Jackson, was principal at West Lauderdale Elementary before moving to become Neshoba Central Elementary Principal and Assistant Superintendent in Neshoba County. Jennifer’s little sister was playing softball in a tournament at Neshoba Central when the Bonds met through a friend of hers and were married on March 10, 2001.

Jennifer Jackson Bond was born December 7, 1977, to Tommy and Beth Harbour Jackson of Preston, Mississippi, living near the line between Kemper and Winston Counties. She has one sister, Leigh Yates, who is a nurse practitioner in Madison. Brought up in Coy Methodist Church, now Coy Community Church, in Preston, Jennifer was christened when she was six. She graduated from West Lauderdale in 1996, attended Meridian Community College one year then transferred to East Mississippi Community College at Scooba, where she finished her A.A. in Elementary Education in 1998. Her grandfather had been president of the college at one time, her father had played ball there, and she explained, “All my family had always gone there.” Jennifer graduated from Mississippi State University in Meridian in 2000 with her B.S. in Elementary Education.

Jennifer taught second grade her first year at West End Elementary in Meridian, before teaching at Parkview Elementary for five or more years. In 2009, she began teaching at Newton County Elementary School, where she has taught second and third grades, and has now been teaching kindergarten four years. Jennifer says, “My goal in life is to start an animal shelter. If I could, I’d do it now. I’m a dog person.” Chad and Jennifer’s treasured first dog, Bowden, was a lab that tragically died of cancer this past March. Now they own two dogs, Ace and Daisy, that just showed up from the same litter. I enjoyed their memory of Daisy, a good guard dog, when the Bonds saw her helping young people “roll” their yard recently with toilet paper! Chad also has a long garter snake in an aquarium in his office, while Jennifer prefers a turtle for her kindergarten students.

Chad recalled, “Seems like everybody knew I was a history teacher before I did.” Chad had told me, “That’s what I was called to do. I wanted to major in history. I enjoyed reading about it, so why not?” While writing this, I wasn’t sure whether he meant a call to teach history or to coach. He has excelled at both. He mentioned both Coach Fanning, his baseball and football coach in high school, and “a good biology teacher,” saying, “You need to be a coach,” and Tim Caldwell, his basketball coach and “a very good math teacher” at Hickory, telling him, “You’re going to be a coach.” Chad replied, “I’ll never do that.” He knew they didn’t make much money, but he did indeed become an award-winning coach, of tennis, which he had never himself played in school.

He has been named National Federation of High Schools Boys Tennis Coach of the Year for Mississippi (2009), Mississippi Association of Coaches Tennis Coach of the Year Award (2016), Mississippi Association of Coaches 4A Tennis State Championship Award (2017), 6-time Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Tennis Coach (2001, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022), Mississippi Tennis Association State Tennis Coach of the Year (2019), and Mississippi Tennis Association of Coaches All-Star Soccer Coach (2004, 2009).

Speaking of “being called,” Chad told me, “I was raised in church. Had a godly mother and father. He recalled his great-grandfather, Cayce Bufkin, Sr., being famous across the county for being a godly man who would take Chad’s mother Mary Ann, as a teenager, to revivals at different churches where she’d play piano. Chad shared, “I was very fortunate.” Presently, the Bonds still attend Hickory Baptist Church.

He made his salvation decision for Christ at church camp when he was about eleven or twelve years old. At home, he talked to the pastor, made his public profession of faith, and was baptized.

He confessed, “I was always that kid who I knew if I messed up, I’d get caught. I’d tell them the truth and get grounded. Stayed grounded a good bit. Wouldn’t study. Didn’t crack a book in high school. So I tell classes now, ‘This is why I’m so hard on y’all.’” He continued, “I’m here to recognize those kids who are gifted and need to be pushed.”

It is easy to discern his dedication to not only coaching but to teaching his favorite subject, as his academic honors include four-time STAR teacher (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017); recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution awards for American History Teacher of the Year for 2019, for the District and for the State; and the WTOK Golden Apple Award for the area Teacher of the Month for April 2021.

