Answers to her prayers

A small group of ladies meet in Decatur on Wednesday mornings who enjoy praying and sharing their hearts and Bible study together. I attend that group and have enjoyed becoming friends with each of them. Ms. Mae Usry is a regular attendant and can be depended on when members call out prayer requests in our group text messages.

Esther Mae Chesney Usry was born May 20, 1949, to Ella Dorman and Earl Chesney. Her parents were from, as she likes to say, “the red clay hills of Little Rock, Mississippi,” as both were from Beulah-Hubbard. Her father hauled pulpwood and her mother didn’t work at first. She told me that when she was six years old, “Daddy went off to Georgia to get a job. Was gone maybe six months. We were hungry. I prayed for Mama to get some food and she got a job at the shirt factory.” That was the first real answer to prayer that she remembers. Her mother may have worked four or five years, she remembered. “Daddy had come back, Mama got cancer, and never worked any more. But she was 79 when she died. Daddy died the year before she did.” That was in the late 90s.

The youngest children of the family were Mae and her twin sister, Ms. Faye Henley. Other sisters are Mabel Holiness from Louisville, and Bertie McElhenney of Union. Her older brother Purvis Chesney drowned at Osborn’s Lake, June 24, 1966, at 28 years of age. Mae recalled, “I married Friday, June 22, 1966, to Dennis Alexander and Purvis died Sunday. It was very hard for Mama.”

Mae attended Beulah-Hubbard school until the 11th grade. She married at seventeen, then went on to school at Hickory and graduated from HHS in 1968. Her husband was a carpenter. They were married fourteen years before divorcing November 5, 1980. She stated, “He remarried November 10, 1980.”

Mae has three sons, Jeffrey Alexander, Wayne Alexander, and Christopher Alexander. Jeffrey died December 12, 2020, of a heart attack. He had two girls, Chelsea and Jennifer, who live in Quitman. Chelsea has six children and Jennifer has two boys. Mae’s son Wayne, who works on an oil rig, had cancer but is now cancer-free. He is married to Rhonda Windham from Russell. Their two boys are Wayne, “Bubba,” Jr., and Dylan. Bubba, who also works offshore, is married to Sarah Grace and lives in Enterprise, where they have three children. Wayne’s son Dylan works for Tyson Foods. Mae’s son Christopher has a son also named Christopher, who has three boys. When I asked, she counted up that she has seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

After her divorce, Mae worked off and on, about six or seven years, at the shirt factory in Decatur, before her employment at Peavy Electronics for 25 years, working the night shift, where she was a material handler, the one right under the boss. During about fourteen years of that time, she worked five-hour shifts at Newton McDonald’s, where she shared, “I encouraged the young workers to go on to college and make something of themselves and not stay at McDonald’s.” In 2007, Mae began working at Tyson Foods, where she says, “I met a lot of good people and made a lot of good memories. Everybody was kind to me, calling me ‘Grandma’.”

In about 1981, Mae met her husband Rodney Usry through his sister Sue Holmes. Mae and Sue had become friends at church. Rodney was also a Christian. Mae recalled, “I had prayed for a good husband, a Christian who would take me and my boys to church. Rodney was the answer to my prayers.” Though raised Baptist, he also became Pentecostal in belief and experience. Mae said, “He loved Jesus! That’s for sure.”

Mae and Rodney were married April 10, 1982, and were married for 31 years before he died in an airplane crash at the airport in Newton on June 12, 2013. He had worked about fifteen years at La-Z-Boy and thirteen or fourteen years at Wal-Mart in Newton. Though she misses him, Mae said God has given her peace. She told me of how the Lord helped her after he died, in that the insurance payment, and a settlement from a house fire of two years before, enabled her to pay a huge debt off for their house and land. She was also able to buy a small mobile home.

Mae told me that her mother always took the children to Rock Creek Baptist Church as she was growing up, and after she married, they attended Chunky Baptist Church. She and her friend Sue began attending Women’s Aglow meetings, which was charismatic in belief and practice. Sue received the baptism of the Holy Ghost, and Mae also went up eagerly to receive, which she did in 1982.

Soon she says, “I got this crazy idea we should move, so we moved to Morton for two years then moved back to Chunky.” While in Morton they attended a Jesus’ Name church where the preacher preached that you had to be baptized in Jesus’ name. While in Morton, she stated that she “became Pentecostal.” They attended Bro. Clifford Woods’ church, which was non-denominational. At one point he came to her and told her, “God has something for you to do.” She prayed and then preached there for her first time. When she was a young person, she would sometimes visit Smith’s Chapel Pentecostal Church in Collinsville with a friend. Back then, Sister Jenny Hamilton was the black pastor of the church.

Then in 2016, she saw Bro. Glen Scott, the present pastor of Smith’s Chapel, at a Kentucky Fried Chicken, and he invited her to a homecoming. She went and has been attending there ever since. He gave her the opportunity to preach. She preached once a week on WMER Radio in Meridian a couple years. At one point, she and Rodney visited a Jesus’ Name church in Meridian where, after her request for baptism, Mae was baptized in a swimming pool and had a special experience of feeling God’s presence.

On April 12, 2019, Smith’s Chapel Non-denominational Church ordained Mae Usry, and she declared, “It was wonderful!” She had been wondering and praying for a long time about when the Lord would let her become licensed and ordained. She has been preaching there once a month on Sunday morning since 2018.

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282.