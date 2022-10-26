Having received a recommendation and a phone number, I called Rev. Jerry Mack Jones, Pastor of Spring Hill Baptist Church in Union, Mississippi, then met with him and his wife Ola Mae at their home. Married in 1972, they had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this October 8, 2022.

Bro. Jones was born July 14, 1953, to Rev. Eddie Odell of Little Rock and Annie Pearl Jones, of Newton. He was brought up in the Shiloh Community of Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1972, after also earning his welding certificate. After years of life experience and study, Bro. Jerry received his Bachelor’s degree in Theology in 2014, from New Foundations Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jerry has three living brothers on his mothers’ side, Curtis Hardaway, Jr., Kelvin Hardaway, and Derrick Hardaway. In addition, he had two brothers, two sisters, and parents, all deceased. His mother passed away of the Corona virus in 2020.

Their son, Jermaine Jones, Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Conehatta, is married to Latonya Keys, and the couple have two children, Jaylon, 22, and Jada, 19. Jaylon is a graduate of Meridian Community college, where he studied electrical engineering, and works for Raytheon as a test technician. His dad, Bro. Jermaine Jones, also is employed by Raytheon as a test technician, having been recommended to Raytheon by East Central Community College, after his graduation from there. He had planned to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, but began working with Raytheon instead. Their daughter Jada is 19 and a student at Mississippi State University, after finishing two years at Hinds County Community College, in Mississippi. She is working toward her degree in accounting.

Bro. Jerry and Ola Mae’s daughter, Veronica Jones Bolar, Assistant Principal at West Hill Elementary School, Meridian, is married to Michael Bolar, Head Girls Basketball Coach and history teacher at Northeast Lauderdale High School. They have a son, Christian, 22, who works for Cooks Foods, and four daughters, Michaiah, 21, Jordyn, 13, in the eighth grade, Allisah, 12, a seventh-grader, and Avery, 8, in the third grade. Michaiah is a student at the University of West Georgia, majoring in anthropology.

After high school, the elder Pastor Jerry Jones stayed in New Orleans about six months doing carpentry work, before returning to Newton in 1973 to begin employment with La-Z-Boy, where he worked all over the plant for 37 years. Also, in 1973, he joined the Army National Guard in Newton, HQ 4- and 114th Field Artillery Battalion, working as a light wheel vehicle mechanic for twelve years before leaving the military.

Bro. Jerry’s wife Ola Mae Thompson Jones was born March 16, 1957, to parents Larcenia and Sylvester Thompson, of Newton. She attended Newton schools until their marriage in 1972. They had met earlier that year on the porch of her home. She said, “We started courtin’ and haven’t left each other alone since then.” Though she has endured breast cancer and several other health problems, being presently on dialysis, she enjoys decorating her home, making it a comfortable, beautiful place for their family.

In 1983, Bro. Jones told me “Things were happening in my life that made me turn to the Lord.” He said he thought he had been saved as a boy in the Baptist Church but in later life he had gotten into bad habits and activities. This caused problems in their marriage, and the two were separated for about six months. At thirty years old, he visited a revival in Newton, where a woman from Love Outreach Church in Jackson was preaching a revival. This woman preached holiness and divine healing. He told me he was saved in that revival.

He attended Love Outreach in Jackson about a year, then began attending Maranatha Holiness Church in Newton. Ms. Ola Mae said his experience caused her to see “an out-of-this-world change! He had a great love for God and wanted to talk to everybody about Him.” She said, “I wanted that. I came to Him and He took me in.” She recalled, “I always loved God. Mama raised us in church, but that don’t make you saved.”

Bro. Jones confessed as to how he had been smoking, doing drugs, and drinking and God kept saying, “You want me to get your family back together and do all that for you, but you won’t live for Me.” After Bro. Jones made the decision to put all the worldly things aside and live for God, the Lord reunited the family. In the wee hours of the morning, Ola Mae, who had retreated to friends in Indiana, drove back home.

He began preaching in 1987 before pastoring in Jasper County at New Life Church of God in Christ. He pastored house to house a year in Louin before moving on to Montrose to pastor four more years. Singing with the Jasper County Mass Choir for three years, he enjoyed the fact that his son played keyboard and other instruments with the Mass Choir. Jermaine was also Drum Captain at ECCC while there before his graduation.

Bro. Jones had been a member of Murray Chapel in Decatur for about ten years before pastoring, then went back to learn under Rev. George Murray for ten more years. He also evangelized during this time, but he said, “I knew from the start that I was called to pastor.” He began pastoring Spring Hill Baptist in Union in 2008 and has been there almost fifteen years. He has seen growth in the church, made plans and paid the church off, paved the parking lot, and the church bought two vans for the congregation’s traveling. They are still taking in new members.

Ola Mae said, “I’m very proud of him.” They are both thankful that their son pastors in Conehatta, now going on five years. Their daughter and family come from Meridian to Union to her daddy’s church every Sunday, occasionally visiting with her brother in Conehatta.

Bro. Jones shared, thinking of the past, “We had to walk to church two miles every Sunday growing up. People are now falling away from the faith. That’s prophecy being fulfilled.” He continued, “God changed my life and brought me to be the man, the head of the family, that I should have been years ago.” Saying that God is on the top, followed by Jesus, the Holy Spirit, than the man, the wife, and the children, he said, “God has me being in my place, as an under-shepherd of the Lord. I’m an ambassador for Him.”

My friend Bro. Larry Reed said of Bro. Jones, “I am grateful for Pastor Jones and his family. Scripture teaches that iron sharpens iron. Pastor Jones has been a faithful and supportive mentor to me for 20+ years. I have been inspired by his powerful preaching, prolific praise, and his humble, caring way. May he live long and continue to proclaim the glorious gospel of Jesus Christ!”

