Family, colleagues, and community leaders gathered at the Decatur Town Hall on March 31 to celebrate the retirement of Decatur Police Chief Clay Garvin, whose law enforcement career spanned more than 20 years, including 15 of those years in Decatur.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Garvin took a moment introduce his family that was in attendance: His father, Larry Garvin; sons Zach and Sam; daughters Taylor and Reagan; and wife Holly.

Mayor Lea Ann Rushing first shared her thanks to Garvin for his many years of great service to the town. She noted that her husband, Representative Randy Rushing, wanted to be on hand for the celebration, but could not be due to the legislative session. However, Mayor Rushing said she was honored to share with Garvin House Resolution 90, adopted by the Mississippi House of Representatives on March 11, 2026. The resolution commended Garvin on his retirement, effective March 31, 2026, and also highlighted Garvin’s extensive service to the town of Decatur, the state of Mississippi, and the nation

The resolution also detailed Garvin’s distinguished path with his commitment to public service beginning in 1993 when he enlisted in the United States Army. After basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he served with the prestigious Third U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” in Alpha Company. In that role, he participated in full honor military funeral services at Arlington National Cemetery as a member of a firing party, upholding traditions of discipline, precision, and respect. His military experience instilled values of service, professionalism, and attention to detail that later defined his law enforcement career.

Garvin began his police career in 2005 with the Newton Police Department under Chief Harvey Curry, completing training at the Mississippi Delta Community College Law Enforcement Training Academy. In May 2006, he joined the Decatur Police Department under Chief Jody Pennington. He later served with the Union Police Department until April 2012 before returning to Decatur. He advanced to Assistant Chief in 2013, and was later appointed Chief of Police in December 2019.

Throughout his tenure, Garvin gained broad experience in patrol, operations, investigations, and community policing. As chief, he guided the department through changes in modern law enforcement while emphasizing professionalism, accountability, and community service. The resolution described him as a “selfless servant leader and role model whose military and law enforcement contributions will never be forgotten by those he served.”

At the celebration, colleagues shared warm tributes. Decatur’s new chief of police, Jeff Nicholas, thanked Garvin for the opportunity to work with him and for him, ongoing friendship, and advice even during time away at another department. Former Decatur mayor Max Anderson expressed appreciation for their good working relationship. Several other officials echoed their thanks for Garvin’s service and wished him well.

The board of aldermen presented Garvin with a gift: a custom challenge coin holder, reflecting his law enforcement career. Member of the police department presented Garvin with a walking stick, garnering a round of laughter from Garvin and everyone in attendance.

Garvin, known for his sense of humor by town officials, joked about his new “honey do” list at home. He described retiring from full-time work only to start a personal lawn care business—mowing, picking up sticks, and handling other chores—while learning the importance of washing dishes before his wife Holly returns home.

Garvin thanked the town, adding that his time in Decatur had been good to him and his family.

“I wish nothing but the best for Decatur, for Chief Nicholas, Assistant Chief (Josh) Walker, for Mayor Rushing and all of you here,” declared Garvin. “If there’s ever anything that I can do to help anybody, just let me know I’ll be there. Thank y’all.”

The event concluded on a light note with cake and continued fellowship, capping an earnest send-off for a chief whose service touched many.