Hickory Pick’n celebrated its ninth anniversary last weekend with a grand reopening event that brought together vendors, along with customers, friends, and families from across the community.

The locally loved marketplace recently completed an expansion, increasing its space to more than 16,000 square feet and creating even more opportunities for small businesses and over 100 vendors to showcase their goods. From antiques and home décor to boutique items and one-of-a-kind finds, Hickory Pick’n continues to serve as a hub for local shopping and entrepreneurship in the area.

The celebration featured a lively, welcoming atmosphere, with vendors set up throughout the expanded space and visitors enjoying refreshments from Fizz & Sipps, which served up its popular dirty sodas, and The Lucky Dog Lemonade.

More than just a marketplace, Hickory Pick’n has become a gathering place for the community—supporting local vendors, encouraging small business growth, and giving shoppers a place to find unique items while keeping dollars local.

Hickory Pick’n is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.