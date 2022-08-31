The following are 911 calls reported for August 18-24 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (31)
911 Repeat Call (12)
911 Transfer (14)
Alarm Burglary (10)
Alarm Medical (8)
Animal Call (3)
Be on the Lookout (1)
Call for an Officer (9)
Disturbance (14)
Domestic (1)
Domestic with Injuries (1)
Escort (3)
Fight (1)
Fire Meeting (1)
Vehicle Fire (2)
Abdominal Pain (2)
Altered Level of Consciousness (3)
Assault with Injuries (1)
Bleeding (7)
Breathing Difficulty (9)
Burn Injury (1)
Cardiac Issues (5)
Choking (1)
General Cold Like Symptoms (4)
Diabetic Issues (3)
Fall Injury (6)
General Medical (27)
Gun Shot Wound (1)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (1)
Psychiatric Issues (4)
Seizure (6)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptom (1)
Take Patient Home (1)
Medical Transfer (9)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (4)
MVA with Entrapment (2)
MVA With Injuries (23)
MVA With No Injuries (19)
Noise Complaint (1)
On Minor Detail (11)
Prisoner Transport (1)
Reckless Driver (4)
Repossess of Property (2)
Report (19)
Retrieving Item (2)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (3)
Road Closed (2)
Road Hazard (7)
Shots Fired (3)
Speaking with Subject (4)
Stand By for Aircare (1)
Stolen Items (3)
Stranded Motorist (4)
Suspicious Activity (19)
Traffic Stops (70)
Transport Subject (6)
Tree in Roadway (10)
Tree on Power Line (1)
Trespassing (2)
Unauthorized Use (1)
Unlock (1)
Vandalism (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (1)
Disabled Vehicle (4)
Vehicle Submerged in Water (12)
Welfare Check (6)
Total: 452