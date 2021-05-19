The U.S. Department of Transportation, on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will award $10.3 million for improvements at 10 Mississippi airfields.

Among the airport improvement projects is a $194,000 project for Newton’s James H. Easom Field Airport. According to a press release, the project will construct taxilane at the airport.

“Mississippi’s airports keep passengers and commerce moving across our state,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Tupelo, in a press release. “This latest round of grants from the FAA will help airports make upgrades that improve service, safety, and security.”

“Regular upgrades and improvements to our local airports are necessary to support efficient operations and economic development,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Brookhaven. “These FAA grants will improve safety and support growth for local communities across our state.”

“Investing in our nation’s infrastructure is how our country helped spark an aviation industry that now supports millions of jobs,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “These Airport Improvement Program grants will help modernize America’s airports and ensure that our air transportation system remains the safest and most efficient in the world.”

Grant projects funded through the Airport Improvement Program promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports. Last week’s announcement includes 488 grants to 447 airports in 49 states and American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.