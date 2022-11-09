New and returning East Central Community College students can now apply online for scholarships offered through the ECCC Foundation.

The deadline to apply is Noon on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

New students applying for scholarships must first complete an application for admission by clicking on the Apply Now button located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After the application is processed in the Admissions Office, the student may then apply for scholarships by logging into his or her myEC account and clicking on the Future-Student tab and then the Scholarships tab.

Current ECCC students can apply by logging into his or her myEC account.

ECCC offers nearly 170 annual and endowed scholarships to entering freshmen and returning students through privately funded scholarships. Last year, scholarships valued at nearly $200,000 were awarded by the ECCC Foundation.

For more information, contact the ECCC Foundation at 601-635-6327 or email sholling@eccc.edu.

-30-