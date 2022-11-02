The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act has made funding available through Individual Training Accounts for qualified applicants for specific Career & Technical Education and Nursing programs at East Central Community College in Decatur.

An Individual Training Account is an amount of money determined by the Local Workforce Investment Board. It is approved for vocational/technical training in the Twin Districts Workforce Area and designated to cover approved expenses in an eligible training program for an individual certified eligible to receive the funds.

Eligible programs at East Central Community College include Automotive Technology, Business & Office Systems Technology, Carpentry Technology, Electrical Technology, Precision Manufacturing & Machining Technology, Welding Technology, Associate Degree Nursing (RN), Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing Transition Program, and Practical Nursing (PN).

The application period for those residing in Leake, Neshoba, Newton, or Scott counties is November 1 through December 2, 2022.

For information or assistance, contact Nykemia Brown, WIOA Case Manager, at nbrown@eccc.edu, 601-635-6295, or 601-469-2851 (Forest WIN Job Center).