East Central Community College President Dr. Brent Gregory (left) presented resolutions on behalf of the college’s Board of Trustees to employees retiring at the end of the Fall 2022 term. Retirees include (from left) James Blackburn of Lawrence, 10 years as a campus police officer; Silesa Wilson of Conehatta, 27 years as a member of the physical plant staff and current custodial supervisor; and Bill Wagnon of Decatur, eight years as Vice President for Public Information. The presentations were made during a reception held Thursday, December 1, on the Decatur campus. | EC Photo
