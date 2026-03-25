East Central Community College will host a special screening of Everlasting: Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers on Tuesday, April 7, at 1:30 p.m. in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

The event is part of a statewide series presented by Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB), the Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC), and the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute (MMEI). The documentary explores the life, work, and lasting impact of civil rights leader Medgar Wiley Evers and his contributions to the fight for justice and equality in Mississippi and beyond.

Evers, a native of Decatur, Mississippi, has deep ties to the community East Central serves, making the screening especially meaningful for the college and surrounding area.

The screening at East Central is free and open to the public. A panel discussion will follow the film, providing additional insight into Evers’ legacy and the continued relevance of his work today. The panel will include Reena Denise Evers, daughter of Medgar Evers.

“This is an important opportunity for our campus and community to engage with the history that has shaped our state and nation,” said ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. “We are pleased to partner with organizations that are committed to education, dialogue, and preserving the legacy of leaders like Medgar Evers.”

The event will take place in Huff Auditorium on ECCC’s Decatur campus.

Additional Information Provided by Event Partners

Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB), The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute (MMEI), and the Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC) are partnering to host screenings of Everlasting: Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers across the state. This original documentary from MPB explores the profound life, courage, and enduring influence of civil rights leader Medgar Wiley Evers.

Each of the free public screenings will be followed by a panel discussion on Evers’ legacy.

Screening Schedule:

•Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. — Jobe Hall, Delta State University, Cleveland

•Tuesday, April 7, at 1:30 p.m. — Huff Auditorium, East Central Community College, Decatur

•Tuesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. — Overby Auditorium, University of Mississippi, Oxford

•Saturday, May 9, at 5:30 p.m. — Strand Theatre, Vicksburg

•Saturday, June 13, at 5 p.m. — Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, Meridian

All screenings are free and open to the public. For more information, email John Spann at jspann@mhc.state.ms.us or follow the Mississippi Humanities Council on social media.