East Central Community College will hold four on-campus Commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6, on the campus in Decatur.

All ceremonies will be held in Huff Auditorium. Doors open one hour before each ceremony.

Due to space limitations, each student participating in the Friday, May 6, ceremonies is allotted six tickets for family and friends. A ticket will be required to enter Huff Auditorium on Friday, May 6.

All four ceremonies will be live streamed on the Black Channel at www.eccclive.com.

Associate Degree Nursing students will graduate and be pinned on Thursday, May 5, at 3 p.m. Students speaking at the ADN ceremony include Jazmin Griffin of Kosciusko, invocation; Marla Graham of Lake, Commencement address; and Peyton Chaney of Decatur, benediction. Carrying the mace for the ceremony will be nursing instructor Lisa Gorgas of Decatur.

Students receiving a certificate or Associate of Applied Science degree from a career or technical program will participate in Commencement at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 6. Students speaking at the 9 a.m. ceremony include Arely Gonzalez, a criminal justice technology major from Forest, invocation; Destiny Brown, an early childhood education major from Lena, Commencement address; and Halien Fortenberry, a precision machining and manufacturing technology major from Conehatta, benediction. Carrying the mace for the ceremony will be welding instructor Gerald Jordan of Meridian.

There will be two ceremonies for students receiving the Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree.

Those receiving the Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree with last names ending in A-Jod will participate in Commencement at Noon on Friday, May 6. Students speaking at this ceremony will be Gianna Esposito, a business administration major from Union, invocation; Keshawn Davis, a computer science major from Morton, Commencement address; and Heston Harrison, a pre-medicine major from Little Rock, benediction. Carrying the mace for the ceremony will be biology instructor Patti Davis of Decatur.

Those receiving the Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree with last names ending in Joh-W will participate in Commencement at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Students speaking at this ceremony will be Mabry Mayfield, a pre-nursing major from Carthage, invocation; Annabelle Miller, a pre-pharmacy major from Lucedale, Commencement address; and Matthew Mackey, a pre-medicine major from Brandon, benediction. Carrying the mace for the ceremony will be economics and business administration instructor Wanda Hurley of Union.

Only students who applied to graduate and who indicated a desire to walk at a Commencement ceremony will be allowed to participate May 5 or 6. Those students received additional information and instructions from Dr. Teresa Mackey, vice president for instruction.