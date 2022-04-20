The East Central Community College Lady Warrior softball team split with the No. 1 team in the country, Copiah-Lincoln, on Tuesday afternoon to move to 22-16 on the year and to 11-9 in MACCC play. The Lady Warriors won the first game, 8-7, and fell in the nightcap 11-2. The game one win snapped a 27-game win streak for the Lady Wolves and was Co-Lin's first conference loss of the season. The Lady Wolves fell to 33-3, 19-1.

Jayce Currie led the way at the plate for ECCC on the day as the sophomore went 4-for-6 from the plate. Emmi Harkins, Mary Moore Widemire, Meadow Villar, and Taylor Pittman all had multiple hits on the afternoon, with Harkins and Villar both posting home runs.

Game One | W, 8-7

The Lady Warriors took the late in the game with a six-run fifth inning to propel the Lady Warriors to victory.

The Lady Wolves came back and cut the lead to 7-5 in the bottom half, but a solo homer from Villar in the sixth gave the Lady Warriors some insurance making it 8-5. That homer paid off as a two-run Co-Lin homer in the bottom of the sixth pulled the game within one, but Rae Rae Evans checked in the bottom of the seventh to record the final three outs.

Caroline Jackson got the start and the win in the circle for ECCC as she gave up just three hits, six runs – two earned – and struck out three. Makayla White, Currie, and Evans all threw in relief.

Currie was a stellar 4-for-4 from the plate, while Villar had a team-high three RBIs on two hits.

Game Two | L, 11-2

The Lady Wolves broke the game open in the bottom of the third with a nine-run inning to make it 10-1, a lead the Lady Warriors could not overcome. A solo homer from Harkins in the fourth was the Lady Warriors' final run of the day as the Lady Wolves took it, 11-2.

Harkins led the way at the plate with two hits, while her solo homer and McDonald's double were the only RBIs of the contest.

Evans got the start and went two and a third innings. She surrendered five hits, seven runs – six earned – and walked one. Currie and Jackson both threw in relief.