East Central Community College in Decatur honored its instructor and staff member of the year at an end-of-the-year Employee Recognition Reception April 28.

Honored as Staff Member of the Year was Karen Robertson (left) of Philadelphia. Robertson is the administrative assistant to the vice president for public information. Honored as the Instructor of the Year was Chris Ryals (center) of Decatur. Ryals is drafting and design technology instructor. They were each presented with a plaque and a $500 check from ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory (far right). The ECCC Foundation supports the Staff Member of the Year award and the ECCC Alumni Association supports the Instructor of the Year award.