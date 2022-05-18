This week, we will see graduations for Newton County, Union and Newton school districts. It is a signal that the end of the school year is upon us.

We believe that all of our districts overall have had a pretty good year especially when it comes to athletics, band, cheerleading and other extra curricular activities and clubs.

We would like to congratulate every student and teacher/sponsor who has taken the time to make this year a memorable year.

We would also like to congratulate the senior Class of 2022 for making it to the end of their high school careers. It is a huge accomplishment and should be a springboard to future success in your lives.

We will be recognizing our senior class in a special section coming out next week. We hope you enjoy it, as you enjoy your graduations and other activities this week.