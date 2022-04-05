The East Central Community College Fine Arts Department will host a variety of concerts and events during the month of April which are free and open to the public.

ECCC’s Student Art Show is scheduled April 4-20 during normal college operating hours. Various works by ECCC students will be on display in the Vickers Fine Arts Center. A reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, in Vickers Fine Arts Center.

The Collegians rock and roll band will hold its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 11, in Huff Auditorium.

ECCC’s Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, in Huff Auditorium.

The Concert Choir and Vocé vocal ensemble will perform together at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 25, in Vickers Fine Arts Auditorium.

Performances by the Percussion Ensemble and Jazz Band will be presented at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, in Carson Band Hall.

For more information, contact Chas Evans, Fine Arts Division Chairperson, at cevans@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6227.