The State Farm Insurance teacher of the month at Newton County Elementary School is Dawn Harrison. She is pictured with her class. | Photos by Brent Maze/The Appeal
According to her principal, “Harrison exemplifies the characteristics of an effective teacher. Above all, she ensures her students know she cares about them by developing meaningful relationships with each of them. Whenever I visit her classroom one of the first things I notice are the smiling faces of her students. Her students are always engaged in creative and fun learning activities in a classroom filled with positivity."
