The State Farm Insurance teacher of the month at Newton County Elementary School is Dawn Harrison. She is pictured with her class. | Photos by Brent Maze/The Appeal

Mrs. Dawn Harrison was named the State Farm Teacher of the Month. She is pictured with Principal Jason Roberson, assistant principal John May, State Farm Agent Josh Sanders and Superintendent JO Amis.

