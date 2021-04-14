The Early Childhood class students (back row) get to interact with the children in the daycare (front row) for hands-on experience.
Back row: Trinity Smith, Brooklyn Nowdy, Maggia Todd, Delshaun Thomas, Taylor Mcdonald, Kaleigh Gainey and Devine Kennedy.
Front row: Myla Boler, Eli Caldwell, Kane Bentley Chisolm, Avery Grace Clark, Madaline Gates, Scout Gunasekara, Aubree Mercer, Judson Munn, Jillian Richardson, Reese Roberts, Sammia Sheehan and Laney Ann Wyatt.
Caroline Phillips/The Appeal
The Early Childhood class at Newton County Career and Technical Center is giving students the opportunity to prepare for their future careers while still in high school.
Course instructor Michelle Robinson, said that students who choose to take her class are typically preparing to enter a career caring for or teaching children once they graduate.
“Most of the students in my class want...
