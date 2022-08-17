﻿﻿As a sophomore, Newton County’s Tylan McNichols did a little bit of everything for the Cougars.

He played running back and rushed for 162 yards on 36 carries and had 26 catches for 388 yards. He started the year at linebacker but had to move to safety due to injuries and finished with 57 tackles.

Coach Bobby Bass said McNichols had a good season. But after finding out McNichols required shoulder surgery, Bass could only imagine how good his talented junior could have been had he not had shoulder surgery.

“He got hurt early last year and I’m not sure when he got hurt,” Bass said. “He said it was bothering him and looking back, he should have had an MRI early but he ended up having surgery in April. He played with that injury most of the season with that injury.”

McNichols said he hurt the shoulder in a preseason jamboree and just tried to play through it.

“I played the whole year with it hurt,” McNichols said. “For the amount of times that I got the ball, I thought I did pretty good. On defense, I felt like I could have done better and am trying to fix that this year. Maybe if I’m healthy, I will do better.”

Bass said McNichols has done exceptionally well with his recovery and should be ready to go to start the season. Bass said McNichols has been chomping at the bit in preseason practices.

“He has done really well and is a fast healer,” Bass said. “The physical therapist here said he is a freak and doesn’t really understand how he has done what he has done. He was doing stuff at three weeks that people were doing at a month and a half. He said it feels good and he doesn’t feel any pain. He has done a lot of core work and a lot of squats. I think he will be fine once the season starts.”

Last year, McNichols started the season at linebacker before moving to safety out of necessity.

“He started out at linebacker and looks the part,” Bass said. “Kamari (Brown) was at free and allowed us to move Tylan down in the box. We then had some injuries and had to move him back to the secondary. It took us a while to figure out the right combination. But he is a universal guy who can play several positions. He’s just a football player.”

Bass said McNichols, who is 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and runs a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, had a big season, despite the injuries and position changes.

“He has kind of a running back, linebacker kind of body,” Bass said. “He ran track last year and ran a 4.5. He has deceptive speed in that it looks like he is gliding. He is a glider. You watch him on film and he is running by people. It’s very deceptive speed, it’s hard to explain. He can play linebacker, safety, running back, receiver. He had some big runs for us last year out of the backfield and had some big catches for us at receiver on the perimeter in the passing game. He grew in that aspect for us last year. He had some really big runs off of bubble screens and plays like that.”

McNichols role will be very similar to what it was last year.

“It’s going to be a lot like it was last year,” Bass said. “We are going to play him on both sides of the football. One thing we have gone to, for us to be successful is we have to have out best players learning a position on both sides of the football. If you are a good athlete, it makes you a better weapon and more resourceful and make you a better football player overall.”

McNichols knows he has to have a bigger role this season, especially from a leadership standpoint.

“I know we have a young team and I’m not the most vocal guy but I’ve got to be more of a leader,” McNichols said. “On offense, I will play wherever they need me to play. I will play some running back, wide receiver and I might even play some wildcat quarterback.”

McNichols said he has had college interest from Southern Miss, Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina and several of the state’s junior colleges. McNichols said Coastal liked him as a receiver and everyone else has recruited him as a safety.

“He has some people talking to him,” Bass said. “Coach (Will) Hall at Southern Miss talked to him a good bit at a camp this summer. I think Mississippi State has talked to him a little bit. He is a straight A student. They weren’t able to look at him this spring because of the injury. This junior year will be a big year for him. I think if he has a big year, there will be a lot more interest.”