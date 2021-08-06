Elizabeth Carol McElroy Mabry, 78, of Newton passed suddenly from this life into eternal life with Jesus on May 28, 2021.

Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at First Baptist Church Newton followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Rushing officiated. A graveside service was at the Newton Masonic Cemetery. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Carol was born in Hernando in March 1943 to George David McElroy and Abbye Elizabeth Guy McElroy. She was the youngest of six siblings. Harold Warren, George Vernon, John Everette, Ernest Guy and Charles Edward were her beloved big brothers.

Her life was as unique and interesting as she was. She was born while three of her brothers were serving overseas in World War II, was raised in what was a rural Mississippi town where she played high school basketball and was member of Phi Theta Kappa at Northwest Community College. She then went on to live in five states, two countries and traveled internationally. She attended the funeral of an assassinated president, befriended a Yankee baseball legend and got into trouble after sneaking onto the private property of one of Mississippi’s favorite rocking sons all before age 25. She met William “Bill” Clifton Mabry while they were working for a U.S. Congressman and Senator in Washington, D.C. and married in December 1966. Eventually, they returned to Mississippi and raised four children. She worked in many jobs over the years, but her favorites were supporting politicians who she believed would work hard to serve the communities she loved.

Through the varied seasons of her life, Carol’s faith in God and time spent studying His word and in prayer remained constant. The hymn “In the Garden” was her favorite. The lyric of the chorus so aptly describes her journey with Jesus when it says “He walks with me and He talks with me, He tells me I am his own, and the joy we share as we tarry there none other has ever known.” She was a member of First Baptist Church in Newton and an active member of her beloved Gleaners Sunday School class. Her legacy of faith in Jesus is her greatest gift to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Bill and children, Anne Cerelle Mabry, Georgia Mabry Russell (Rusty), William Clifton “Chip” Mabry III and Virginia Mabry Chertkow (Kevin), as well as many nieces and nephews. She was known as Cacky to her seven grandchildren, Jacob Chertkow, Abbye Chertkow, Christopher Chertkow, Nathan Chertkow, Elizabeth “Ellie” Russell, Aimee Mabry and Mabry Russell. Carol was an amazing grandmother and devoted the last 17 years to that role.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, as well as her twin grandsons Benson Norris and Winner Charles Russell.

Pallbearers were Chris Chertkow (grandson), Kevin Chertkow (son-In-law), Nathan Chertkow (grandson), Art McElroy (nephew), Bubba Suddoth (nephew) and Walker Suddoth (great-nephew).

Honorary pallbearers were Andy Armstrong, OC Burns, Scott Embry, George Monroe and Jerry Simmons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Baptist Children’s Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157 are suggested to assist in their efforts to help Mississippi’s at-risk children.

An online obituary may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com