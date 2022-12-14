This Week

N.H. Pilate Middle School presents “Steppin’ into Fitness”

Join us in the N.H. Pilate Middle School Gymnasium as we present “Steppin’ into Fitness”, a free community wellness event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6:30-7:30 a.m. All NMSD students, parents, employees, and community members are invited. For more information, contact Ms. McFarland, Principal at N.H. Pilate Middle School, at 601-683-3926. N.H. Pilate is located at 521 E. Church Street in Newton.

Christmas Movie Night at the Newton Depot

The Newton Chamber of Commerce invites you to a free Christmas movie night at the Gazebo Park, behind the Newton Depot, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. We will be showing the 1983 movie “A Christmas Story”.

Wreaths Across America Event at Veterans Cemetery in Newton

Wreaths Across America will be at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Major General Durr Boyles.

Auditions for Youth Production of 67 Cinderellas at the Roxy Theatre

The Newton Theatre Company is excited to announce auditions for our youth production of 67 Cinderellas! This comedy will need a large cast and includes roles for both males and females in grades 1 – 12. Auditions will be held at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Newton, MS on December 17th at 10:00 a.m., December 18th at 2:00 p.m., and December 19th at 6:30 p.m. Rehearsals will begin January 3, 2023 and will continue each Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:45 a.m. -12 p.m. Performances will be March 3, 4, & 5. For additional information, please reach out to our youth director, Jonathan Thorne, via text at 601-616-6369.

Submit your events for the calendar

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.