﻿First-year Sebastopol football coach Keith Brown got his first week in pads with his football team last week.

And Brown was pleased with what he saw from his experienced squad.

“I thought we had a really good week,” Brown said. “It felt good to be able to put on the pads this week. We scrimmaged on Friday and saw some good things and some things we needed to work on. I was pleased with the effort and the energy. All in all, we had some pleasant surprises and had some younger guys step up and it was a good week."

Brown said he was pleased with what he saw from the defense and from the skill players.

“I thought the defense was flying around and making plays,” Brown said. “And I thought we had a really good week as far as our skills players were concerned. Up front, we are still figuring out some things as far as who is going to play where. We are just learning some new schemes and we are ready to cut them loose and play. We are still thinking too much and trying to get them fixed. All in all, I was impressed with our guys and their effort and enthusiasm.”

Brown said this week will be more physical and faster.

“We have to be more physical this week,” Brown said. “We have to stay lower and fire off the line harder, all of that kind of stuff. I think the tempo of practice is important. We are working on a quicker transition between periods. It’s hard to simulate game shape without playing games. So we are trying to pick it up and be more physical in practice.”

The Bobcats will travel to Winston County on Friday night and take on Nanih Waiya in a two-quarter jamboree, starting at 7 p.m.

“We are looking forward to that,” Brown said. “We need to have a great week of practice. We had lots of pop-up thunderstorms last week and the defense got cut short last week. I hope the weather will cooperate this week.”

The Warriors are coming off a down season after moving up to Class 2A. But Brown knows what he has in front of him.

“Nanih Waiya will be gritty and play hard,” Brown said. “They will line up and run power and counter at you and test you physically. We have to bow up and be ready to stop that. It should be a good half of football and I am looking forward to it. We will find out where we are on Friday with our first true test.”