I so appreciate my pastor, Rev. Bradley Robbins, for writing this column for four weeks for me. I knew he would do a great job, and I was not disappointed! Thank you, Bro. Robbins!

Some question whether the Jews presently living in the nation state of Israel are actually the descendants of those of Old Testament times. I want to share information I have found concerning the subject. Several sources from which I gleaned information are: the book, How Close Are We? by Dave Hunt; an online teaching called Why Israel? by the deceased, well-respected Derek Prince; a podcast discussion with Al Mohler and Wretched Radio host Todd Friel; and Dr. David Jeremiah’s The Book of Signs (in which he emphasizes the spiritual return of the Jews to the Lord, as explained in Ezekiel 36:24-28, Zechariah 12:10, and Romans 11: 26-27.)

The word Israel or Israelite is in the Old Testament 2500 times, in the New Testament 79 times, and never once is it a description of the Church. The word Jew is in the O.T. 84 times and the N.T. 192 times. God has made hundreds, maybe thousands, of promises to both the Jews and to the Christian Church. He is a covenant-keeping God. He will definitely keep His promises to Abraham and His descendants (See Genesis 17:8). If He did not, we Christians would be in trouble, as that would mean He could renege on promises made to us also!

Mr. Hunt’s explanation of there being “Two Distinct Destinies” of Israel and the Church makes it so clear that the destiny of the Church is in Heaven, while the destiny of the people of Israel is to be brought back into their own land from everywhere God has scattered them. We are all living in the “last days,” as Scripture describes our times, while the Israelites, because of their disobedience, will have to live through something called the Time of Jacob’s Trouble, (Jer. 30:5-7) which I read will be worse than the Holocaust of WWII. Antisemitism makes us realize how much satan hates anything God does.

The cause of this can be explained by the sad words of Jesus to the nation of Israel in Matthew 23:37-39, in which He prophesied of their great “damnation,” as they refused to respond favorably to the loving actions of God. (v. 14) In John 4:22, Jesus told the Samaritan woman that “Salvation is of the Jews.” All the gifts from God that we read about and learn from in the Bible–the patriarchs, the prophets, the apostles, the Bible, even the Saviour–come from the Jews. God chose the Jewish nation as a vehicle or vessel through which to give us all we needed for salvation.

By the way, a verse promising the thousand-year Millennial reign of Christ on the throne in Jerusalem, after His return to earth, is Matthew 1:32-33, where the angel tells Mary, of her conception of Christ, “He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto Him the throne of His father David: And He shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of His kingdom there shall be no end.” There would be no reason for Him to return to the Mt. of Olives, if He were only coming to collect His Bride to live in Heaven. He will also fulfill all the promised destiny of His chosen people Israel.

People get ready! Jesus is coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282.