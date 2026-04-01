For many of us, Friday carries a certain feeling of relief, anticipation, or even celebration. It’s the collective exhale at the end of a long week. We say “TGIF” like a badge of survival, marking the transition from responsibility to rest. I remember fondly when Friday nights meant gathering around the television the “TGIF” line up of Full House, Family Matters, Boy Meets World, and Step By Step. Friday is supposed to feel good. But not every Friday carries that kind of joy. There was one Friday that felt nothing like relief or resolution. It was a Friday marked by darkness, confusion, and heartbreak.

There are moments in life that feel like that Friday. The kind filled with confusion, heartbreak, and unanswered questions. The kind where everything you hoped for seems to fall apart. The kind where silence feels louder than any noise, and the future looks uncertain at best. We’ve all had Fridays like that: a diagnosis you didn’t expect, a relationship that didn’t last, a door that closed without warning, or a prayer that seemed to go unanswered.

In those moments, it’s easy to believe that the story has reached its final chapter. The disciples felt that same weight as they watched Jesus breathe His last breath on the cross. Everything they believed in and hoped for seemed to collapse in a single moment. Friday looked like the end. The sky darkened, the earth shook, and hope appeared to be buried behind a stone. What’s often overlooked, though, is what happened next. Saturday came.

Saturday was quiet. There were no miracles. No crowds. No sermons. No visible signs that anything was changing. Just silence. Just waiting. Just the lingering weight of disappointment and grief. For the disciples, Saturday must have felt like confirmation that Friday had won. If we’re honest, many of us know what Saturday feels like too. It’s the space between what we’ve lost and what we’re hoping for. It’s the season where nothing seems to move, nothing seems to improve, and nothing seems to make sense. It’s where faith is stretched the most because there’s no evidence yet that anything better is coming.

But the story didn’t end on Friday, and it didn’t stay silent on Saturday. Sunday came. The same stone that symbolized the end was rolled away. The same place that held death became the place where life broke through. The same story that seemed finished was suddenly rewritten with hope. What looked like defeat was victory in disguise. What looked like loss became the greatest gain. What looked like the end was only the beginning.

That is the message of Easter. The resurrection of Jesus not only provides our salvation but reminds us that hope cannot stay buried! Darkness does not have the final word, silence is not the end of the story, and what feels finished in our lives may only be waiting for resurrection. The truth is we all live somewhere between Friday and Sunday. Sometimes we’re standing in the heartbreak of Friday. Sometimes we’re sitting in the silence of Saturday. But Easter reminds us that Sunday is always on the way.

It may not come as quickly as we want. It may not look exactly like we expected, but the promise remains the same: God is still working, even when we cannot see it. If you find yourself in a Friday moment, just hold on. If you’re walking through a Saturday season don’t lose heart. The same power that rolled the stone away is still at work today.and no matter how dark it feels right now…

Sunday is coming!

Rev. Bradley Robbins is the Pastor of the Decatur Church of God, 14558 Highway 503, Decatur, MS 39327