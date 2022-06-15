The Newton County Farmer’s Market will be opening Saturday, June 18 from 8 AM to 12 PM at ESCO Park and will run on the first Friday and the third Saturday through the month of August. Jerry Garrison has been hired to be a manager this year and local area producers are very excited to have this outlet for their farm fresh produce. There has been tremendous growth in the number of farmers’ markets recently in our state. Why has there been such a surge in recent years in local markets? Why the interest? It’s because farmers’ markets are a win-win situation. They are good for the farmer and good for the shopper.

Shoppers can get the freshest produce when buying direct from the people who grew it. And fresher foods are usually healthier and taste better. Prices at farmers’ markets are generally lower, too. Fruit and vegetable growers can sell directly to the consumer, allowing them to have a closer connection with their buyers and make better profits as well. By eliminating the brokers, distributors, and shippers, state growers get to keep a larger portion of the sales price, while still selling at competitive retail prices. Katrina McCalphia, County Coordinator in Newton County for Mississippi State University Extension Service said the farm-to-table movement is responsible for the increase in markets in Mississippi and nationally. “People want to know where their food comes from and the farmers who grew it,” McCalphia said. District 1 County Supervisor Kenneth Harris has been a big proponent of the Newton County Market as an outlet for our local growers to come together and make an impact. The prices for local produce are set by other area markets like Neshoba County and Lauderdale County to keep everything uniform and competitive. For questions or information on the Newton County Farmer’s Market please contact the Mississippi State University Extension Service at 601-635-7011 or you can email Shani Hay, Agriculture Agent at smh964@msstate.edu

2022 Newton County Farmers’ Market Price List

Blackberries —$20/Gal. or $6/Quart

Blueberries —$20/Gal. or $6/Quart

Butter Beans —$35/Bushel or $2/Lb.

Cabbage —.50/Lb.

Corn —$6.00/Dozen

Cucumbers —$1.50/Lb. / Organic - .50/each

Eggplants —$1.50/Each

Figs —$20/Gal.

Greens —$2/Bunch

Okra —$2.50/Lb.

Onions —2/$1

Peaches —$1.50/Lb.

Pears —$1.50/Lb.

Peas—$32/Bushel or $2.00/Lb / $6.00/Quart, shelled

Peppers (Bell)—.75/Each (depending upon size)

Peppers (Hot) —$4/Lb.

Plums —$20/Gal.

Potatoes —$1.50/Lb.

Squash—$1.50/Lb.

String Beans —$32/Bushel or $2.00/Lb.

Tomatoes —$2.00/Lb.

Tomato Berries —$3.25/Pint - Organic

Pumpkins/Watermelons —Small $3 / Medium $5 / Large $7

Heirloom Tomatoes—$2.50/ Lb.

Cantaloupes —Small $3/ Medium $4/ Large $5