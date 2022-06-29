Hanna looks to pick up where he left off in 2021

﻿It would be hard to blame Kenny Ray Hanna if he ends up being a high school football coach.

As Hank Williams Jr., said, he would just be carrying on a family tradition.

Hanna enters his senior season for Lake and looks primed to have a breakout season.

Hanna has missed the majority of the last two seasons because of injuries but his hoping a renewed effort to get stronger and more flexible will help him make the entire season.

His father and head coach, Tate Hanna, has seen the work this summer from the rising senior.

“He lives in the weight room,” Tate Hanna said. “Even when it’s baseball, he lives in the weight room. He’s a kid that nobody is going to outwork him. I’ve been doing this for 22 years, and I’m not just saying this because he is my son, but he is one of the top three hardest workers I’ve coached. He lives at the field house. Whatever sport he is in at the time, he is going to put in the extra work. Being a coach’s kid, he is really smart on the field. He has the strongest heart of anybody out there playing.”

While Kenny Ray, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, has muscled up since last season, he has also worked on getting more limber.

“I feel great now,” Kenny Ray said. “All that stretching I have been doing has really helped. I have been stretching since the end of baseball and I feel like I have gotten a lot more athletic. My main reason for stretching is I think that’s the main reason I have gotten hurt. I was just so tight. I go to the gym twice a day three days a week. My endurance has gotten a lot better and I feel like I can run more.”

Last season, Kenny Ray got injured in the Enterprise game, breaking an ankle. He made it back in the lineup just in time for the bulk of division play.

“When he came back, that was probably the biggest turning point for us,” Tate said. “Getting Kalvin back was huge but getting Kenny Ray back, especially on defense was big. He was the leader on defense and made all of the calls. On offense, when we thought he was in good enough shape, we said we were going to use him at H-back. He made every block, whether he was kicking out or pulling. That’s really when we turned the corner last year.”

Kenny Ray said he wants to play college football and then go into coaching, following in the footsteps of his brother and father.

“I honestly think he can play,” Tate said. “He is going to have to fit into a certain team in what they are trying to do. Every juco has come through here and looked at him. Depends on what kind of defense they are wanting to run. If they are wanting a B-gap to B-gap plugger, he’s your guy. I think he could be an H-back, especially a blocking H-back. He knows the blocking aspect and understands it as well as any kid I’ve been around. He knows how to get his body in the right position. I think those little things will help him a lot in recruiting.”

Tate said he can’t remember a day when his youngest son hasn’t been in the field house with him.

“He has grown up in the field house,” Tate said. “Since I have been coaching, he has never missed a day with me. I dare to say, I have never been a whole day without him being down here with me. When I took the job five years ago, he traveled with me for two months from Nanih Waiya for spring football. I expect more out of him but I have realized that when I leave the field house, I leave it here.”

And now that Kenny Ray is expected to be one of the leaders on the field, it brings on a whole new set of expectations.

“It does get tense at times,” Tate said. “Kenny Ray is my second one and I coached the younger one at Nanih Waiya. I will say that Kenny Ray, and my wife, can vouch for it, I’m a lot easier on Kenny Ray than I was on Zach. My oldest one tells me that all the time. It is hard because you realize that you have to draw the line somewhere. The other kids tell him all the time that I get on him worse than anybody. I expect more out of him than anybody else. He’s been around it more and knows more than most.”

Tate said he’s more likely to get home and talk about baseball than anything else.

“When we get home, I might carry it home in baseball but try not to talk about football at home,” Tate said. “But during the season, he will come ask me on Saturday what the other team is doing. He always wants to know their top two plays. He wants to be a coach also, it’s in his blood and that’s all that he knows. That’s what he has done his whole life and that’s what he looks forward to doing.”

Kenny Ray said there are positives and negatives.

“There are positives all the time,” Kenny Ray said. “We watch film almost every night at home. But then we get into about every Friday night. Both of us think we know everything. If anything goes wrong, it’s my fault. Not everybody sees that. In the weight room, every rep I do he is watching me. He will not let me miss a day coming to the gym. But he is always trying to help me get better. He has been around it forever and has the knowledge to help me get better.”

While most people think it’s roughest on the son, there are also some rough parts on the father as well.

“I think it hasn’t been as rough on him as it has been on me,” Tate said. “To see your kid get injured. He broke his ankle against Enterprise and realized I had to coach another half of football. I couldn’t leave and go to the hospital with him. I never had to deal with that with my other son. That was the hardest part of coaching my kid was seeing him get hurt. Even when his mom is carrying him to the emergency room, you still have a job to do. To me, that’s the hardest part. I love being around my kid and that’s one of the biggest rewards of coaching. To me, it’s the best job in the world.”

Hanna also starts on the baseball team for coach Fred Hampton.

“He swung the bat well for us this year,” Hampton said. “He was the four-hole hitter for us this year. He showed a little pop which is really good. He has gotten a lot stronger. He definitely got a lot more athletic. He’s not slow. He might look it but he’s not slow. His on-base percentage was about .700, he drew a ton of walks. I think he had 40 walks this year.”