The Newton County Academy offense continued its strong play this week with another quick-strike effort for the homecoming crowd.

The Generals (7-0) rolled up 522 yards of total offense and took a 68-32 win over the visiting Kemper Academy Rams (1-6) on Friday night.

NCA coach Stevie Nelson said the Generals continue to start strong and are using the big play to build early leads.

“I feel like we are focused in on repeating as division champions,” Nelson said. “They know what is in front of them. I don’t want them to relax and I don’t need us to be uptight, we just need to keep doing what we are doing. If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it. We have started extremely fast. We are getting big completions for touchdowns and long runs. It’s not taking us very many plays to get into the end zone. It was another good win, and everybody got a lot of snaps.”

The Generals got the ball to start the game and found the end zone on the second play as Hunter Scarbrough scored on a 60-yard run. Trace Evans ran in the two-point conversion.

NCA scored quickly again on a 35-yard pass from Evans to Paxton Russell with 7:54 left in the first. Scarbrough added the two-point conversion.

Russell got the ball right back for NCA with an interception and found the end zone four plays later on a 13-yard pass from Evans with 6:39 left in the first. Scarbrough ran in the two-point conversion.

The Rams finally struck pay dirt with 4:49 left in the first on a 64-yard pass play, and NCA led 24-8.

But the Generals needed just two plays to answer, as Evans hit Jackson Bunyard on a 53-yard touchdown pass. Scarbrough ran in the two-point conversion.

Scarbrough scored again on a 17-yard run and added the two-point conversion. NCA led 40-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Evans hit Russell on a 67-yard pass with 8:34 left in the second quarter. Cooper Savell ran in the two-point conversion.

Micah Garrison scored on a 3-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion.

Kemper responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass with 1:33 left in the first half.

Ty Thrash hit Scarbrough on a 57-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 left in the half, and the Generals led 62-16 at the half.

“I thought we did a good job in the passing game and in our pass defense,” Nelson said. “We were playing press coverage on defense, and they got behind us once. But the rest of the time, I was pleased with the tight coverage. In the eight-man game, if you can slow down that receiver, it creates a difficult time for the cornerback. I was pleased with the overall energy of the defense and the way they ran to the football.”

With a running clock in the second half, Kemper scored on its first possession on a 31-yard run.

Russell returned the ensuing kick for a touchdown 75 yards for the final NCA score.

Evans was 5-of-8 passing for 210 yards with four TDs. Scarbrough had 115 yards on five carries while Garrison had 60 yards on two carries. J.C. Collins had 28 yards on two carries while Thrash and 27 yards rushing on two carries and also completed one pass for 57 yards and a TD.

Russell had three catches for 115 yards and three TDs while Bunyard had 88 yards on two catches with one TD. Scarbrough also had one catch for 57 yards.

Harrison Wall had five solo tackles and five assists while Scarbrough had five solo tackles and four assists. Thrash had four solo tackles and five assists while Logan Heidelberg and Bo Smith each had three solo tackles and five assists. Marshall Wright and Amos Castillo each had four tackles while Cooper Savell, Reed Terrell, Micah Garrison and Logan Hitt each had 3.5 tackles. Ethan Woodham and Steven Duke had three tackles while Taylor Burt and Hunter Massey each had 2.5 tackles apiece.