It’s a good chance the Division 5-2A championship will be determined this week when Newton travels to Lake on Friday night.

Both teams are 1-0 in division play.

Newton (3-3) is coming off a 34-13 win over Nanih Waiya.

“(Tyreke) Snow scares you to death,” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “They do a good job on the offense side and can take any play to the house. It looks like they are trying to run the ball a lot more. With Snow running the ball, they are really dynamic. It will be a tough game, and he will be tough to defend. They thought they had a great chance last year, and we shut them down. Anytime they are playing Lake, it will be a big game, and there will be a lot of rah-rah. I expect a big crowd and a good game.”

Lake (2-4) is coming off a big 42-12 win over Kemper County.

“This is it,” Newton coach Zack Grady said. “They are a good football team with a good football coach and he will have his team ready. You have to have your guys ready to play, and they will have them ready to play. They are getting better and better every week. We will have to buckle it up. It should be a good game. They are small and scrappy and plays with good pad level and do the things that good football teams do.”