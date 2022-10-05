Newton football coach Zach Grady said before the season started that to win playoff games that his team needed to be able to run the football.

Led by Tyreke Snow’s 232 yards and four touchdowns, the Tigers ran for 353 yards rushing as they took a 34-13 win over home-standing Nanih Waiya on Friday night.

Newton (3-3) hosts Lake on homecoming Friday night in a key 5-2A contest.

Grady said the Tigers are getting better at running the football, and it showed on Friday night.

“I think the most important thing is we are getting better at running the football,” Grady said. “We have sold our souls to be able to dominate up front. We just have to be consistent in the run game and continue to play good defense. We flew around well on defense and were able to play a lot of young guys. I think we are going in the right direction.”

The Warriors got the ball to start the game and put together an 11-play, 63-yard drive. Eli Stanton capped off the drive with a 4-yard run midway through the first quarter. The PAT failed and Nanih Waiya led 6-0.

But the lead was short lived. On the Tigers’ second play of the game, Snow broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run with 5:27 left in the first. The try for two was good and Newton led 8-6.

After a Nanih Waiya punt, Snow scored again on a 45-yard run with 1:46 left in the first quarter. The try for two was good and Newton led 16-6.

The Warriors responded with a 12-play drive before turning the ball over on downs at the Newton 20.

Two plays later, Snow ripped off an 81-yard run with 6:44 left in the second quarter. The try for two failed and Newton led 22-6.

The Tigers later went 55 yards in nine plays, scoring on Snow’s 13-yard run with 1:39 left in the second quarter. Newton led 28-6 at the half.

“We are getting bodies on people in the run game,” Grady said. “You have to put bodies on people, and our guys are getting better at it and are getting more confident. The backs are attacking harder and hitting the holes and not dancing around. They are figuring out if they hit it hard, they can get positive yards and that’s something we haven’t been able to do in the past.”

Nanih Waiya got a score from Stanton on a 35-yard run to cut the lead to 28-13.

Newton’s final score came in the passing game when Snow hit Corey Taylor on a 62-yard touchdown pass.

The Tigers rushed for 353 yards and passed for 77 totaling 430 yards of total offense.

Snow finished 4-of-11 passing for 77 yards. Marquiese Poole had 54 yards on five carries while Keshawn Covington had 50 yards on 11 carries.

“We were able to hit a lot of big plays, and that was the difference,” Grady said. “Nanih Waiya is not an awful football team. They can run the football. They don’t have superior talent, but they know what they are doing. It was just a matter of we were able to make some plays early and take an early lead.”

Dontavious Lanier had 12.5 tackles with four tackles for loss. Snow had 10.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss and forced one fumble. Tony Jordan had eight tackles and one for a loss while Kylan Wilkerson had 7.5 tackles. Daryl Jones had 7.5 tackles, including three tackles for loss. Tony Jordan also had eight tackles, including one for a loss.