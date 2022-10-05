It wasn’t flashy but it was a solid opening to Division 5-3A play for the Union Yellowjackets.

Union used a stingy defense and rugged rushing attack to take a 35-0 win over Southeast Lauderdale in the 5-3A opener for both teams.

The Yellowjackets (4-2) will host unbeaten Enterprise on Friday night.

Union coach Jordan Wren said his offense, which ran up 249 yards, is getting better every week.

“I thought we played pretty well,” Wren said. “Southeast played better than what I had seen on film. They had some turnovers and could never get anything going on offense. Our offensive line and running backs are doing really well in the run game. The offensive line is taking the right track and picking up the blocks and doing a good job of getting a body on people. And our backs are starting to see it a lot better, and they are really explosive.”

Union got the ball to start the game and got a 27-yard return from Keon Hutchins. The Yellowjackets then went 49 yards in seven plays and scored on a 4-yard run by Ky’Yon Harris with 9:52 left in the first quarter. Samuel Alawine was good on the PAT, and Union led 7-0 early in the first quarter.

The score stayed at 7-0 until early in the second quarter. After Carlos Hickman recovered a fumble, Union got runs of 9 and 13 yards from Xavier Boler, who finished off the drive with a 20-yard run with 8:07 left in the first half. Alawine hit the PAT and Union led 14-0.

After forcing a three-and-out, Union went 54 yards in seven plays as Harris scored on a 19-yard run with 4:00 left in the first half. Alawine’s kick was good and Union led 21-0 at the end of the first half.

“The defense is getting off the ball really well up front and we have had some linebackers step up and make some big plays,” Wren said. “We have had to rearrange some people, but they are playing hard. Playing hard matters and that’s what we have done. Our secondary didn’t give up any passing yards. They were 0-for-9 throwing the ball and five of those were deflections. They are defending the pass well and we are doing a good job of open-field tackling. There are not a lot of mishaps on that side of the ball.”

Southeast (0-6) got the ball to start the second half but were forced to punt. Union then went 52 yards in six plays. After six straight runs by Boler, Harris finished off the drive with a 3-yard run with 7:35 left in the third. Alawine hit the PAT and Union led 28-0.

Union added its last score late in the fourth quarter with a three-play, 41-yard drive. After runs of 13 and 18 yards by Boler, Harris scored his third TD on an 18-yard run with 41 seconds left in the game. Alawine’s PAT was good, and Union led 35-0.

Union had a big night on offense with 349 yards with 281 rushing and 68 passing. Southeast was held to 93 total yards, all on the ground.

Boler had a big game rushing with 220 yards on 24 carries and two TDs. Harris had 54 yards on seven carries. U’Darrian Hickmon was 6-of-15 passing for 68 yards with two interceptions.

On defense, William Hughlett had six tackles while Collin Rigdon had 5.5 tackles. Cameron Jackson had five tackles while Carlos Hickman, Germaine Pickens and Omari Holliday each had three tackles. Tank Haralson had 2.5 tackles while Harris, Aidan Davis and Jacob Freeman each had two tackles.