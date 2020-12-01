Graveside services for Mr. William Owen Edwards, age 95, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at Union City Cemetery. Milling Funeral Home of Union will be in charge of services with Brother Steve Bufkin officiating.

Bill was born in 1925 in Florence Station, Tenn. and was raised on the Edwards’ family farm in Devol, Okla. He attended Union Valley high school and was drafted into the United States Navy his junior year. He served as a Gunners Mate in World War II aboard the USS Piedmont and for occupation duty in Tokyo, Japan after the war for a short period. He returned to Devol and finished his senior year in high school, while driving the rural school bus graduating in 1947. The family moved to Decatur, Texas where Bill and his sister Bobbie attended Decatur Baptist College, the world’s first junior college. He graduated in 1950 and was employed by the Vault Aircraft Company. He was a quality control inspector for the majority of his career, along with the aviation industry changing. Vault became Chance Vought Aircraft Inc. in 1954, then Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV) in 1962. Bill inspected aircraft, rockets and missiles. His recreation activities were Dominoes (42) with his family and fishing, his greatest passion.

Bill Edwards was a member of First Baptist Church of Union, Miss. He also was a past member of the Lions Club and the Neshoba Community Club. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing with his neighbors. Bill was a proud Navy veteran of World War II and loved to tell the many stories from that time period. Bill was known for his kind and loving disposition with everyone he met. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at River Birch Estate Assisted Living in Union, Miss. The care and compassion extended to Bill during his stay there were most appreciated.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie Edwards and his first wife, Louise Edwards; his father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Edwards; his sisters, Bobbie Jean Drennan (Homer), Nelda Juanita Jernigan Daffada (Joseph), Nellie; and his brother, Ernest Edwards.

He is survived by his two stepdaughters, Sherri Livingston (Mark) and Debbie Sherret (Mike); step grandchildren, Matt Livingston (Lauren), Brooke Freeman (Dan) and Brian Sherret; his nephews from his sister Juanita, Major Michael V. Jernigan (Ret.) (Margaret) Christopher E. Jernigan (Teresa), Joseph P. Jernigan (Darla) and Timothy C. Jernigan from Texas; his niece from his sister Bobbie, Donna Thornton (Sam), nephews David Drennan (Cindy) and Robert Drennan (Connie) also from Texas.

Pallbearers are Lee Killen, Joey Ezell, Jason McElhenney, Rex Germany, Bryan Norman and Larry Driskell.

Memorial contributions may be made to one of his favorites, Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Paid obituary