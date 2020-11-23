Ms. Ester Herrington, age 72, of Little Rock passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Services for Ms. Ester Herrington will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jeremy Belk will officiate.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, 12:30-2 p.m. at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Ester is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John Herrington; father, Bob Roberts; mother, Ruby Spence; two sisters, Gloria Roberts and Marie Wolverton, two great grandchildren, Kayden and Kolby Foretenberry; one granddaughter, Mary Amanda Eakes.

She is survived by three daughters, Cathy Eakes of Little Rock, Cindy Tucker (Jerry) of Little Rock and Teresa Herrington of Little Rock; one son, John Herrington (Heather) of Union; eight grandchildren, Zack Eakes, Hunter Tucker, Hailey Tucker, Cecily Fortenberry, Banks Herrington, Jennings Herrington, Ollie Herrington and Judah Herrington; four great grandchildren, Kiley Fortenberry, Avery Eakes, Karter Fortenberry and Kenzie Fortenberry; two brothers, Travis Roberts and Billy Roberts.

The pallbearers are Danny Spence, Ronnie Eakes, Richard Graham, Jonathan Fortenberry, Zack Eakes, Banks Herrington, Jackie Knight and Clay Barber.

The honorary pallbearer is Gerald Wolverton.

