Ms. Ina Leah Laird, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Neshoba General Hospital.

Services for Ms. Ina Leah Laird were held at 2 p.m. at Milling Funeral Home of Union, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Burial was held in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Powell and Rev. Roger Laird officiated.

Visitation was held one hour prior to service on Friday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Laird was a faithful mother and wife who dedicated her life to the Lord at a very early age. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible, baking, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Wilbur (Big Boy) Laird; two daughters, Charlotte Tirante and Brenda Bynum and one son, Bobby George Laird (Polly).

She is survived by one daughter, Rosann Pinson (Jerry) of Little Rock, Miss.; two sons in law, Bobby Bynum of Brandon, Miss. and Tony Tirante of Baton Rouge, La.;10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The pallbearers are Jeremy Pinson, Eric Gilbert, Toby Pinson, Matt Bynum, Junior Laird and Robert Smith.

Paid obituary